Georgia Garage Hides Double The Mopar Treasure

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These cars are ready to rumble once again!

Mopar has produced some of the nation's classic cars that captured the eyes and hearts of automotive enthusiasts everywhere. These vehicles have impressed millions, from Super Bees to Satellites, with their dedicated performance engineering and unbeatable style. However, just like an automobile, they only made so many cars back in the '60s and '70s, meaning that even few exist today. This is a problem for automotive enthusiasts like us as not everyone has +$100k to spend on a restored or original example. However, one guy managed to find a pair of famously good-looking Mopar muscle cars which will likely become the world's next resto-mods.

Locked away in a two-car garage for many decades, a couple of disheveled old muscle cars were finally found in hopes of new opportunities. One of these vehicles was an instantly-recognizable Dodge Super Bee whose life had been apparently spending driving around relatively carefully from the looks of the engine. After decades of sitting, it's clear that the car is still definitely savable in its current state and should serve as a great project in the future. However, when we meet the Super Bee, it is unclear what the quality of the second car will be. So what other vehicle is sharing a home with this Dodge masterpiece.

The second car is a 1969 Dodge Charger which the owner allegedly had to hide from the general public because of films like The Dukes Of Hazzard. Under the hood is a massive 440 ci V8 engine which would have been capable of a whopping 375 horsepower in its prime. This was a top-of-the-line performance car in its era and now is one of the most desirable body styles to ever wear the charger name. All of this is well and good, but the condition is what truly seals the deal for most buyers interested in the car. Despite having sat for so long, the quality isn't too terrible, meaning that it will join the Super Bee on the journey towards restoration.

