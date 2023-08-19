Georgia football has its starting QB. Carson Beck has the job of replacing Stetson Bennett

Carson Beck’s patience has finally been rewarded.

The fourth-year junior has locked up the Georgia football starting quarterback job.

“Carson Beck is going to be our starting quarterback,” coach Kirby Smart said after the second preseason scrimmage Saturday. “He’s done the best job.”

The announcement came after Beck maintained his hold on the No. 1 spot all preseason, a position he put distance between him and Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton this spring.

Smart said he told the other quarterbacks earlier in the week. Beck already had received "a pretty good volume" of first-team reps this preseason.

"We've kind of been operating that way," Smart said. "And the other guys have done a tremendous job in terms of competing, and they're going to continue to do that, you know?"

Beck, from Jacksonville, Florida, will start on Sept. 2 against UT Martin for the No. 1 Bulldogs.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia’s scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

He takes over for Stetson Bennett, the former walk-on who led Georgia to back-to-back national championships before being drafted in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Beck played in seven games last season as Bennett’s backup, with his most action coming in the 65-7 national championship rout of TCU when he saw 17 snaps.

"Carson's been in this offense for a year over (Vandagriff) and two years over Gunner," Smart said. "He's just ahead, so he'll be our starting quarterback. As far as the other guys, I'm excited to see those guys hopefully have an opportunity to play, compete. They'll be able to go with the ones here in the next two weeks some and get more reps and figure out even if we have a two, you know, who that's going to be and how it's going to go further."

Beck has played 12 games over three seasons at Georgia. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 292 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions last year and has completed 62.1 percent in his career with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

“Carson’s a guy that comes to work, he’s confident in himself and that’s the biggest thing,” wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. “When he’s get his confidence and he gets rolling, no one’s stopping him.”

Beck was 15 of 22 for 231 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s spring game.

Beck brings an even-keeled approach to the position.

“There’s nothing you need to really stress over,” he said. “Just have fun, execute each play as it comes.”

Smart has said Beck doesn’t show a lot of emotions.

“He's not a real fiery guy,” he said. “He's very laid-back, and he understands his job. He's very intelligent. Every leader has their own way, and he certainly commands the room. I think the players around him understand how bright he is, and they trust him.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football QB race is over. Junior Carson Beck is the starter.