Georgia football star Adam Anderson arrested on rape charge

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson surrendered to Athens-Clarke County police on Wednesday on a rape charge.

Records obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution show that Anderson was booked at the Athens-Clarke County jail at 7:45 p.m and was not immediately released on bond. His attorney Steve Sadow released a statement to local media proclaiming his innocence.

“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court,” Sadow said, per the statement. “He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

Georgia reportedly suspended Anderson last week after a police report showed that authorities were investigating Anderson on the rape accusation. Per records obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, a 21-year old woman told police that she went to an Athens residence between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 and woke up to Anderson penetrating her while she was lying in bed. She told police that the encounter was non-consensual and reported it the same day.

Anderson played the following day in Georgia's win over Florida in Jacksonville. Head coach Kirby Smart later said that the program wasn't aware of the accusation prior to the Florida game and released a statement after it went public.

“We don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Smart said via a statement. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.“

Anderson didn't play in last week's win over Missouri.

Anderson is a star senior for a top-ranked Georgia defense that allows 6.6 points per game. He's projected as a potential first-round pick in next year's NFL draft. The 9-0 Bulldogs have three games left in their regular season as they seek the program's first national title since 1980.