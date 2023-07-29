Georgia football player Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins arrested on warrant after speeding ticket

A Georgia football defensive lineman was cited for speeding in Franklin County (Georgia) on Monday morning and that afternoon was booked in the Clarke County (Georgia) Jail on a warrant for failing to appear for a previous citation in Athens.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a redshirt sophomore from Gaffney, South Carolina, was cited for speeding at 9:34 a.m. on I-85 around Lavonia, according to Major Chris Looney of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was clocked going 90 miles per hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone.

Ingram-Dawkins' citation marks at least the 14th time a Georgia player has been charged with speeding or racing/reckless driving since the Jan. 15 fatal crash in Athens that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. She had a blood alcohol level at the time of more than twice the legal limit, police said, when she was racing defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Ingram-Dawkins was summoned to appear July 11 at the Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court for a 2022 citation for “parking for persons with disabilities," after his previous court date had passed. A contempt fee of $200 had been assessed.

Ingram-Dawkins was booked in the Clarke County Jail at 4:05 p.m. Monday after a warrant was issued by the Clarke County Sherriff’s Office and released less than an hour later on a 13 bond.

Ingram-Dawkins had 10 tackles in 14 games last season with six quarterback pressures and one and a half tackles for loss.

The latest speeding incident came six days after Georgia players and Kirby Smart addressed offseason driving issues at SEC Media Days.

“We definitely have made some mistakes and we definitely own them,” center Sedrick Van Pran Granger said. “We’ve been pushing guys, all of us really, to make sure we’re cautious because how we’re affecting the university.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football player arrested on warrant, cited for speeding