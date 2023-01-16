Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in wreck after title celebration

UGA's Devin Willock. Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a member of the university football program's recruiting staff, Chandler LeCroy, died Sunday in a one-car wreck south of the school's Athens, Georgia, campus.

Willock, 20, died at the scene, and LeCroy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other members of the football program, player Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, were injured when the Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy, 24, went off the road and hit trees and two power police.

"On behalf of the University of Georgia, our entire campus grieves for the loss of two young members of our campus community — student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," UGA President Jere Morehead told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured in this tragic accident."

The accident occurred hours after a parade and ceremony celebrating the Bulldogs' second straight national championship. Georgia beat Texas Christian University 65-7 in the championship game.

You may also like

7 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speakership

Defund the IRS?

NASA's Webb telescope confirms existence of exoplanet for the 1st time