Georgia football honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy during G-Day spring game

Georgia football honored lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy on the first snap of Saturday's G-Day game.

The Bulldogs lined up without a left guard as quarterback Carson Beck took a delay of game.

Teammates lifted their helmets to the sky and several players on both offense and defense hugged in an emotional tribute.

Willock and LeCroy were killed in a car accident on Barnett Shoals Road early morning on Jan. 15, a day after the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium for their second consecutive national title.

The Red Team took a delay of game to honor the memory of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. pic.twitter.com/k02KiucDRz — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) April 15, 2023

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy at spring football game