Georgia family justice center, foster care program in Arizona among 2022 recipients in Gannett Foundation's A Community Thrives

A day of appointments and multiple trips to service providers are a common practice for residents seeking physical or sexual violence assistance in Macon, Georgia. All the agencies are great resources but it can be a hassle for residents who need the help, so One Safe Place Macon – Family Justice Center saw a chance to simplify the process.

The center will be one of the first in Georgia to combine at least 12 service providers for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder and dependent adult abuse and human trafficking.

“Our community can provide a wraparound victim services model where stakeholders support each other in their efforts to serve victims,” Sarah Schanck, a representative for One Safe Place Macon said in a statement. “We will eliminate barriers to accessing services for victims while reducing their fear and anxiety and increasing their safety.”

One Safe Place Macon

Many local organizations like One Safe Place Macon provide resources for vulnerable individuals exposed to societal pressures but lack funding to complete projects.

Crisis Line & Safe House, the fiscal agent for One Safe Place Macon, is a recipient of a Gannett Foundation A Community Thrives $100,000 grant, where the organization plans to centralize housing, legal and counseling services.

The organization is one of 16 National Merit Grant recipients to receive $25,000 to $100,000 grants through the Gannett Foundation’s crowdfunding initiative, A Community Thrives.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive impact A Community Thrives grants have in communities across the country," said Chairman of the Gannett Foundation and Gannett CEO Mike Reed. "From providing essential services to enhancing the lives of underserved groups, our grants will enable these incredible organizations to expand their reach and empower their communities even more."

This year, the initiative sponsored by USA TODAY’s parent company, Gannett, raised $3.1 million in an effort to support local organizations that alleviate hardships residents face on a daily basis. The organizations cater to issues surrounding homelessness, pre- and perinatal care, immigration reform, addiction services and more.

Foster360

For Foster360, a partnership with the Mesa, Arizona, United Way, the $50,000 grant will go toward expanding housing. The program, founded in 2009, is dedicated to combating homelessness for at-risk youth through “safe housing with a focus on trauma-informed care.”

“Each year 900 young adults age out of the foster care system, and within two years, over 50% will become homeless. Foster360 serves homeless, at-risk aged out youth who have experienced foster care, a group that is at risk for less desirable outcomes,” Sommer Knight, a spokesperson for Foster360, said in a statement.

The organization opened a campus in Phoenix for eight children who were provided a mentor, counseling services, employment training and skills to become confident adults. With this grant, they plan to open a second campus in Mesa where it will house 10 young adults.

“Foster360’s mission and dedication empower the youth to no longer survive but to thrive in their fullness in ways everyone deserves in their life and community,” Knight continued.

According to the Gannett Foundation, other A Community Thrives grant recipients include:

Tandem Community Birth Center and Postpartum House Inc. in Bloomington, Indiana, will receive $100,000 to support Phase 2 of the center's opening for perinatal care.

Fayetteville Justice for Our Neighbors in Fayetteville, North Carolina, will receive $50,000 to bring low-cost immigration legal services to North Carolina.

Memphis Library Foundation in Memphis, Tennessee, will receive $25,000 to provide high-quality afternoon school programming.

Fox Valley Memory Project Inc. in Menasha, Wisconsin, will receive $25,000 to create programs for Alzheimer's patients.

Fayetteville Justice For Our Neighbors

In addition to these grants, more than 200 local nonprofit organizations will receive operating and fundraising grants from $2,500 to $25,000. The local grants are chosen by leaders in one of the 250 news sites from Gannett’s USA TODAY Network.

"In 2022, the A Community Thrives program leveraged the Foundation’s investment and USA TODAY consumer base resulting in a $6 mill social impact investment in nonprofits doing important work across the country," said Sue Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation. "We are thrilled to engage with these impressive grantees."

For the full list of grant recipients, go to gannettfoundation.org/act.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gannett Foundation announces 2022 grant recipients