Georgia faces No. 24 Ole Miss on 7-game win streak

Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia will look to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on No. 24 Ole Miss.

The Rebels have gone 7-0 at home. Ole Miss has a 10-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 away from home. Georgia is fifth in the SEC giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Ole Miss averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 17.1 more points per game (82.6) than Ole Miss allows (65.5).

The Rebels and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rebels.

Asa Newell is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

