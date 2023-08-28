Georgia election hearing live updates: Meadows seeking to have case moved

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, charged along with 18 others in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, is in court Monday to try to have his trial moved from state to federal court.

Among other charges, the indictment cites Meadows' role in the infamous Jan. 2, 2021, phone call then-President Donald Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger -- actions that Meadows argues he took as a federal official acting "under color" of his office.





Latest Developments





Aug 28, 3:06 PM

Meadows addresses Hatch Act

Mark Meadows testified that the Hatch Act does apply to the White House chief of staff, but he said “there are some differences of opinion on how it should apply.”



Meadows insisted that when it comes to his interactions with people connected to Donald Trump's campaign, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, he said, "I didn't [see ] that as a violation of the Hatch Act."



The Hatch Act limits the political participation and speech of federal employees.



-ABC News' Mike Levine





Aug 28, 3:09 PM

Meadows dodges questions on if he believed Trump won election

Mark Meadows repeatedly dodged the prosecution's questions on whether he believed Donald Trump's claims about the results of the 2020 presidential election.



"He believed he won," Meadows said, to which the prosecution pressed, "Did you believe that?"

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump is shown in a booking photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

"I believed there were additional things that needed to be investigated," Meadows replied, without saying whether he personally believed Trump won the 2020 election.



The prosecution repeatedly pressed Meadows, asking at one point if he meant that he did not have enough information to come to his own conclusion.



Meadows again deflected, saying there were a number of allegations, but he believed the signature verification issue in Fulton County, Georgia, had more credibility than the other allegations.



-ABC News' Soorin Kim

Story continues





Aug 28, 2:54 PM

Prosecution asks Meadows about Raffensperger call

When Mark Meadows' hearing resumed Monday afternoon, prosecutors honed in on the time frame between when Donald Trump asked Meadows to set up the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and when the call took place.



Prosecutors also tried to undercut the claim that the Raffensberger call was federal business. Under questioning, Meadows noted that no one from the White House counsel’s office or the Department of Homeland Security was on the call.



When the prosecution asked Meadows why he believed by Jan. 2, 2021, that questions about the election in Georgia were still "outstanding," as Meadows had testified, the former chief of staff said because Trump "kept asking me about it."





Aug 28, 2:02 PM

Meadows says judge asked 'insightful questions'

On direct examination, Mark Meadows' testimony at one point became almost a one-on-one conversation between him and the judge, as they both swiveled their chairs to directly face each other.



The judge asked Meadows his own questions, including asking him for specific instances when he went out and got information.



They were "very insightful questions," Meadows told the judge when he was finished.





Aug 28, 2:14 PM

Meadows testifies about Raffensperger call

Mark Meadows said on the stand that he wasn't sure whether the lawyers on then-President Donald Trump's phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were Trump's personal attorneys or lawyers for the Trump campaign.

PHOTO: Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, in Washington, June 21, 2022. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The prosecutor then asked Meadows if he didn't know what roles they had then "why did you want them on the call?" At that moment the judge shook his head in seeming bewilderment.



Meadows said the purpose of the phone call was to find a "less litigious way" to resolve an issue regarding signature match in Fulton County, Georgia.



Repeatedly asked about how the call with Raffensperger came about, Meadows said he reached out to Raffensperger himself once and then reached out to a staff member of the secretary of state's office, but he said neither of them answered and he does not recall how the call was eventually facilitated.



He said Trump himself asked to reach out to Raffensperger.



Asked about his conversations with Cleta Mitchell, one of the three lawyers involved in the call, Meadows said he spoke with her about a variety of aspects related to Georgia and alleged election fraud but said he doesn't recall the specifics.



-ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab, Will Steakin and Soorin Kim





Aug 28, 1:22 PM

Meadows: 'I don't know that I did anything that was outside of my role'

Court is in a brief recess after Mark Meadows testified for nearly three hours without breaks.



On the stand, Meadows firmly stood by his actions -- including observing the audit in Cobb County, Georgia, and setting up then-President Donald Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger -- putting it squarely as part of his role as chief of staff.

PHOTO: Security personnel walk around the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta, Aug. 28, 2023. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

"I don't know that I did anything that was outside of my role as chief of staff," Meadows testified.



"I saw it as part of my role," Meadows said. "The president gave clear direction to deal with it."



Meadows said serving Trump "takes on all kinds of forms" and that much of the work had a "political component to certainly everything."



Meadows was careful with his words, at one point saying he didn't want to say anything incorrectly, while joking, "I'm in enough trouble as it is."



Attorneys for Trump were seated in the second row as Meadows testified.



-ABC News' Mike Levine, Aaron Katersky and Will Steakin





Aug 28, 1:06 PM

Meadows asked about text to Georgia Secretary of State chief investigator

The state pressured former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about a text Meadows sent to Georgia Secretary of State chief investigator Frances Watson that read: "Is there any way to speed up Fulton County signature verdicts in order to have results before Jan. 6 if Trump campaign assist financially?"



Meadows claimed he was in a unique relationship, acting as chief of staff but not offering federal funds.



When prosecutors asked why he was making a financial offer, Meadows claimed he was trying to ask if the speed of counting was due to an overtime issue or financial constraint.

PHOTO: Former Rep. Mark Meadows speaks during a forum on House and GOP Conference rules for the 118th Congress, at the FreedomWorks office in Washington, Nov. 14, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll via Getty Images)

-ABC News' Danielle Jennings, Riley Hoffman and Will Steakin





Aug 28, 12:52 PM

Meadows describes 'biggest surprise' in indictment

Testifying about specific acts alleged in the indictment, Mark Meadows denied some allegations and attempted to describe his involvement as within his duties as White House chief of staff.



The indictment alleged that Meadows and then-President Donald Trump met with White House aide John McEntee twice in December 2020 and requested he prepare a memo about disrupting and delaying the Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress.



"The strategy included having Vice President Michael R. 'Mike' Pence count only half of the electoral votes from certain states and then return the remaining electoral votes to state legislatures," according to the indictment.



Meadows denied requesting the memo and described that portion of the indictment as the "biggest surprise to me."



Another section of the indictment alleged Meadows traveled to Georgia on Dec. 22, 2020, to observe a signature match audit, which was not open to the public. Officials from the Georgia Secretary of State office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation prevented Meadows from observing the audit, according to the indictment.



Meadows testified that he observed the counting progress and that his actions fell within his responsibilities as chief of staff, including reporting his findings back to Trump.



"I believe I acted like a gentleman," Meadows testified about the interaction.



-ABC News' Peter Charalambous, Riley Hoffman and Will Steakin





Aug 28, 12:38 PM

Meadows recounts December 2020 meeting about election-related allegations

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on the stand that he maintained a "general awareness" of efforts following the 2020 presidential election to investigate allegations of fraud, but he added that there are some things he has only learned recently.



Meadows was asked about a meeting at the White House in December 2020 where Attorney General William Barr said he would resign. Meadows recalled that the meeting was about election-related allegations concerning fraud and election irregularities. He testified that Barr told then-President Donald Trump a lot of the election claims "had no merit" and that "some of it, to use his terms, was 'bulls---.'"



Meadows said he attended a meeting in the Oval Office with Michigan state legislators over allegations of potential fraud in his "official capacity as chief of staff" because he needed to be able to advise Trump.



-ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab





Aug 28, 11:17 AM

Meadows says his role was to be in almost every meeting Trump had

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on the stand Monday that his role involved setting up meetings and communications with various agencies and states.



Meadows said his role was to be in almost every meeting the president had, and he described his role as more difficult than he could have imagined. He described the time after the 2020 election as more than he could handle.

PHOTO: FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP, File)

-ABC News' Riley Hoffman

Click here to read the rest of the blog.