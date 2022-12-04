Georgia earns top seed; Michigan, TCU and Ohio State complete College Football Playoff field

Erick Smith, USA TODAY
·2 min read

There was no doubt about which teams would be at No. 1 and No. 2 when the College Football Playoff committee revealed the participants in this year's semifinals.

Georgia, fresh off dominating LSU in the SEC championship game, stayed at No. 1, a position it held for the last four rankings before Sunday. Michigan completed an unbeaten by getting past Purdue to win its second consecutive Big Ten title and will be seeded second.

Georgia players react after defeating LSU in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia players react after defeating LSU in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The suspense came in the final two positions because of some unexpected results on the final weekend. TCU and Southern California were third and fourth last week before losing their respective championship games.

It was the first loss for the Horned Frogs and was in overtime to No. 10 Kansas State - a team it already defeated. Ultimately, the Horned Frogs were rewarded for their unbeaten run through the Big 12 and were seeded third.

The Trojans were not so lucky. A second defeat at the hands of Utah cost them the Pac-12 championship and also opened the door for a contender to step through. That beneficiary was the Ohio State, which didn't play Saturday after losing to Michigan last week but still improved one place into the coveted No. 4 position.

POSTSEASON LINEUP: Complete college football bowl schedule

HIGHS AND LOWS: College Football Playoff rakings winners and losers

BOWL PROJECTIONS: Forecasting the entire 41-game postseason schedule

BULLDOGS INEVITABLE: Georgia is college football's new Death Star program

Alabama, which was hoping to be elevated into the semifinals after being sixth last week, ultimately fell short due to its two losses and lack of quality wins. The Crimson Tide were fifth in the final rankings. Tennessee, another SEC team with two losses, was sixth.

With the seedings set, Georgia and Ohio State were assigned to play in the Peach Bowl. Michigan and TCU will face off in the Fiesta Bowl.

Both of the semifinals will take place on Dec. 31. The winners will meet in the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State in field

Latest Stories

  • AP Top 25: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State on top

    Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs (13-0) are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan (13-0) received the other one in the poll released Sunday.

  • Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State make College Football Playoff

    The playoff committee has continued its streak of not having a two-loss team in the four-team playoff.

  • Who makes the semifinals? Our College Football Playoff prediction

    All the games have been played and now it's up to the College Football Playoff committee to pick the teams for the playoff. Our semifinal predictions.

  • Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP

    The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan's top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly. Two of the candidates who denied President Joe Biden's victory in the state have announced plans to run for the position that leads the state GOP, while the third has said she is considering a challenge for the top post. Kristina Karamo, a community college professor who lost her race for secretary of state after mounting a campaign filled with election conspiracies, used the same kind of charged language she had throughout her campaign in announcing her intention to run for Michigan party chair.

  • College Football Playoff field set with Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU

    Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were ranked in the top 4 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season, officially eliminating USC's playoff hopes.

  • Democratic primary updates: DNC votes to bump Iowa, move South Carolina to 1st in the nation

    A panel of the Democratic National Committee demoted Iowa and New Hampshire in a vote in which both states were the only ones opposed to the new plan.

  • Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion

    Indiana's Republican attorney general can keep investigating an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio, a judge ruled Friday. An attempt to block a probe by Attorney General Todd Rokita's office was rejected by Marion County Judge Heather Welch. The Indiana abortion ban, however, has been on hold since mid-September as courts consider a challenge from abortion clinic operators who argue the ban violates the state constitution.

  • China reports 2 new COVID deaths as some restrictions eased

    HONG KONG (AP) — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the ages of the victims or whether they had been fully vaccinated. China, where the virus first was detected in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, is the last major

  • Who needs to 'step up' to keep kids safe online?

    As actress Kate Winslet says more can be done to protect children, is the Online Safety Bill enough, asks Laura Kuenssberg?

  • New Satellite Images Show Construction and Damage in Russian-Occupied Mariupol

    New satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows construction, demolition, and destroyed buildings in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine.Before and after images taken on March 29 and November 30 show a large protective screen around Mariupol’s main theater, which was shelled while being used as a civilian shelter in March.Stockpiles of construction supplies can be seen near several of the shopping centers in western Mariupol, while some high-rise buildings, destroyed by strikes, can be seen to be demolished.A new Russian military compound, with a Russian army slogan on the roof, can also be seen, while expansion to the Starokrymske cemetery can be observed, Maxar said.Mariupol fell under control of the Russian military in May after months of bitter fighting and the surrender of the last remaining Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steel plant. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Democrats make history, reorder the presidential primary calendar for 2024

    Democrats voted to make history by emphasizing and elevating Black voices in the early days of the presidential nominating process.

  • What is the 2022 college football bowl game schedule? The complete list of all 42 matchups

    College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.

  • Ohio State moves past TCU into third in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    The votes for the last USA TODAY Sports AFCA college football coaches poll are in. Georgia and Michigan stay at the top. Ohio State jumps TCU for third.

  • Dolphins without one offensive tackle on Sunday, likely without the other. Here’s the plan

    The Miami Dolphins’ high-powered offense has passed nearly every test it has faced this season. But arguably the unit’s toughest test will come on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

  • I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 8 things I've learned that I hope help future cruisers.

    Sailing on over 100 cruise ships has helped me avoid common mistakes and learn how to make the most of my travels.

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls

    PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Booker scored 25 points in the first half and had 26 more in a sublime third quarter. After a contested 3-pointer splashed through the net, “MVP! MVP!” chants broke out across Footprint Arena, and the 26-year-old is certainly making an early

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m