Georgia Coach Joni Taylor Gives Birth Less Than 12 hours After Victory Over Mississippi

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Joni Taylor has given birth to a girl less than 12 hours after leading the Lady Bulldogs to a victory.

The Bulldogs said in a release Tuesday that Taylor is resting comfortably with her second child, Drew Simone Taylor. Her husband Drew and their older daughter Jacie welcomed Drew at 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday.

Taylor thanked "everyone in the Georgia community for your prayers and encouragement during this happy season of our lives" in a statement. "I am thrilled that Drew will be surrounded by so many special people, and that she will be a part of the Bulldog family."

Taylor led Georgia to a 78-56 win over Mississippi on Monday night. There are no immediate plans for when she will return to the team. Associate head coach Karen Lange is overseeing the Lady Bulldogs (15-10) in her absence.