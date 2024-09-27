Georgia-Alabama leads Top 25 matchups leading seven college football games to watch in Week 5

Each week at this time, we take care to note that discerning college football watchers should pay attention to the entire scoreboard and be ready to switch channels in case there are interesting developments in unexpected places. That is especially true now that we have reached Week 5 on the calendar with conference play kicking into high gear.

Our aim in this space, of course, is to provide viewers a starting point choosing the best games among the numerous options. We’ll naturally begin this week with the obvious marquee matchup that gets the prime-time treatment. Although in something of an ironic twist, it might not actually mean more.

No. 1 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC.

Why watch: It’s Georgia-Alabama, reason enough to tune in. We don’t want to downplay the fact that this is the first top-five showdown of the season that will feature a playoff-like atmosphere in Tuscaloosa. It’s absolutely a game that both teams would like to win, but in the big picture a loss wouldn’t be the end of the world. That said, Georgia has a treacherous SEC slate still to come, so the Bulldogs might have more on the line. That likely won’t matter to the Crimson Tide as they play their first major spotlight game of the Kalen DeBoer era. The Georgia defense has yet to allow any opponent to reach the end zone through three games. QB Jalen Milroe, who has accounted for 14 TDs himself, will likely change that at some point, though he and RB Jam Miller will have to take advantage of all of their opportunities in plus territory against LB CJ Allen and the Bulldogs’ front. Georgia QB Carson Beck has not been picked off this season, but he struggled to move the chains in Georgia's close shave at Kentucky two weeks ago. He’ll need to steer clear of LB Que Robinson, the next in the tradition of dominant edge blitzers for the Crimson Tide.

Why it could disappoint: It shouldn’t. The Georgia defense clamped down when it had to when last we saw it at Kentucky but wasn’t exactly airtight between the 20s, so moving the ball should be possible for Alabama. The Bulldogs’ bigger concern might be finding a rhythm on offense, but the game isn’t likely to get away from either squad.

Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) rushes the ball against Georgia during the 2023 SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

No. 21 Illinois at No. 8 Penn State

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC.

Why watch: Somewhat unexpectedly, this one became the marquee Big Ten game of the week. The Fighting Illini’s overtime triumph at Nebraska last Friday amplified the buzz around the Champaign-Urbana campus, and it will grow to a roar if they can pull off a victory in Happy Valley. This will be the first conference test for the Nittany Lions, who were pushed somewhat by Bowling Green in Week 2 but otherwise handled their non-conference business with little drama. Illinois QB Luke Altmyer and WR Pat Bryant wasted little time finding chemistry on the field, and they’ll provide a major test for DB Jaylen Reed and the active Nittany Lions’ secondary. Penn State QB Drew Allar has attempted more deep shots this season, but reliable TE Tyler Warren is still his go-to man when possession is on the line. The effort to disrupt their timing will be led by Illinois DL Dennis Briggs, who has made an immediate impression after transferring from Florida State.

Why it could disappoint: A close contest in hostile environs shouldn’t bother the Illini – been there, done that. The Nittany Lions have been pushed, and we’ve yet to see how they perform in comeback mode. All of this is to suggest that we don’t think either team will pull away here. It probably won’t go nine overtimes like the 2021 meeting in State College, but things should stay close nonetheless.

No. 17 Louisville at No. 14 Notre Dame

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock.

Why watch: Every game is important for the Fighting Irish, as a second loss would all but end their playoff aspirations. The Cardinals passed their first ACC test against Georgia Tech a week ago and now hope to pad their non-conference resume a bit in South Bend. Notre Dame will also be looking for a measure of revenge after losing at Louisville last season. New Cardinals QB Tyler Shough has been nearly flawless thus far with eight scoring passes and no picks. He has spread the ball well, though WR Ja’Corey Brooks has emerged as the primary target. Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard has been inconsistent with his passing but frequently escapes trouble on foot. He’d probably make fans and coaches less nervous, however, if he let RB Jeremiyah Love handle the groundwork.

Why it could disappoint: The Cardinals are banged up, especially at the receiver position with Jadon Thompson out for the year with a knee injury. There’s depth in the room as we mentioned, but DB Xavier Watts and the Notre Dame secondary don’t give up many big gainers. On the plus side for Louisville is its clean turnover slate, a huge help to its defense if it can keep it that way and force the Irish to go on long marches.

No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Kansas State

Time/TV: noon ET, ESPN.

Why watch: We move over to the Big 12 for our next couple of entries, starting with this battle for survival as both teams desperately try to avoid a second consecutive conference loss. The Cowboys dropping their league opener to favorite Utah was disappointing for the home fans but not altogether unexpected. The Wildcats’ no-show at Brigham Young was more surprising, and now both teams are in need of a regroup, which starts at the QB position. Oklahoma State’s Alan Bowman was able to lead a couple of late scoring drives but must get weapons like WR Brennan Presley involved earlier. K-State’s Avery Johnson has dealt with his own accuracy issues and will need a deep connection or two to keep the running lanes open for RB DJ Giddens.

Why it could disappoint: It could get away from either side with another slow start. In theory it shouldn’t happen again to the experienced Cowboys, and the Wildcats rarely have two bad games in succession.

Arizona at No. 10 Utah

Time/TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN.

Why watch: Now firmly entrenched as the Big 12 favorites, the Utes return home to take on one of their former rivals from the Pac-12. The Wildcats still have a clean conference slate – remember their loss at Kansas State in Week 3 doesn’t count – so a late-night upset in Salt Lake City could shake things up considerably. The availability of Utes QB Cam Rising is a question mark once again, though backup Isaac Wilson was able to manage in his absence at Oklahoma State – with a whole lot of help from veteran RB Micah Bernard. The Wildcats had last week off and are hoping the open date helped QB Noah Fifita regain his rhythm after the rough outing in the "Little Apple."

Why it could disappoint: Utah has made a habit of grinding out victories. This wouldn’t necessarily make for an aesthetically pleasing brand of football, but Utes’ fans would be just fine with it if their team can again remove any suspense quickly.

Stanford at No. 15 Clemson

Time/TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN.

Why watch: The Cardinal’s first cross-country trip in the ACC was successful as they prevailed in a Friday night squeaker at Syracuse. This Visit to Death Valley figures to be a much bigger challenge, as the Tigers have regained their swagger after being shut down by Georgia in Week 1. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik has enjoyed a lot more success stretching the field over his last two outings, which in turn has helped RB Phil Mafah find open real estate. But he’ll have to beware of Cardinal DB Mitch Leigber, whose huge pick-six helped spark the triumph against the Orange. QB Ashton Daniels and WR Elic Ayomanor have become the most reliable means of transport for Stanford, but they’ll have their hands full against LB Sammy Brown and the Tigers’ active back seven.

Why it could disappoint: Stanford has been competitive in every outing including its Week 1 loss to TCU, but Clemson should enjoy a considerable talent advantage in the trenches as well as a significant home-field edge against a travel-weary opponent.

Washington State at Boise State

Time/TV: 10 p.m. ET, FS1.

Why watch: We’ll conclude with what could be dubbed the return of #Pac12AfterDark with these two now slated to be future conference compadres. The winner will in all likelihood crack the Top 25 next week, and would more importantly pick up a beneficial result for the committee to consider down the road. Each offense features a potential honors candidate. Cougars QB John Mateer has accounted for 16 total TDs while amassing over 1,500 yards of total offense. He’s not afraid to tuck it and run, but WR Kyle Williams leads a deep corps of pass catchers when he does air it out. The Broncos’ home-run threat is RB Ashton Jeanty, who was used sparingly in last week’s tuneup against FCS member Portland State and should be ready for an increased workload. He can usually count on some air cover from QB Maddux Madsen.

Why it could disappoint: Neither defense has been consistently dominant, so a rout in either direction seems unlikely. If you can stay awake after an exciting day of action, this should be worth a little sleep deprivation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 5 games to watch starts with Georgia-Alabama