Georgetown's John Thompson: Coach was a civil rights giant to team, nation, world

Stephen Borelli, USA TODAY
·7 min read

As a Black youth growing up in segregated Washington, D.C., John Thompson was accustomed to sitting in the back of his Catholic church behind white parishioners and receiving Holy Communion after them.

“I even had to put my money in the collection after all the white people put their money in the collection,” Thompson once told John Mudd, his schoolmate at Archbishop Carroll High who became the pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Washington, where Thompson worshiped.

When Thompson helped lead Carroll’s basketball team to a 55-game winning streak, the high school had mostly white students, all white administrators and an all-white faculty.

“John was in the forefront of integration,” Mudd said. “He was one of the few Black students in a white school. He was kind of loved and respected by everyone, but racism was very real and very deeply seated. And I suspect he was observing and learning how to manage in a white, racist world as a 15-year-old kid. That was the beginning of that learning experience."

Thompson is best known as the towering presence on Georgetown’s sidelines as its head men's basketball coach, a formative figure in young men’s lives and an outspoken one for African Americans.

When he died in August at age 78, his life and legacy became even more enduring at a time when athletes are finding their voice against racial injustice.

Thompson was born Sept. 2, 1941, in Washington. During his life, he told many stories of growing up in the segregated city, but he loved Washington so much that after starring at Providence College and playing backup center for the NBA's Boston Celtics, he took at job as head boys basketball coach at St. Anthony's, a tiny high school in Northeast D.C. that played among Washington's Catholic league giants.

"What he did was give that team some self-esteem," says Barbara Gallagher, a nun at St. Anthony’s during Thompson’s tenure there. “He instilled a spirit of knowing they could do things. He insisted that when they come to the ballgame, they have a suit and tie on and they change in the locker room so that they could be gentlemen.

More: The complex history of Alexander Twilight, nation's first African American to earn a bachelor's degree

More: 100 years after the Tulsa Massacre, entrepreneurs revive spirit of 'Black Wall Street'

More: Black History Month 2021: The only way forward is through, together

"Some of the boys had bad grades, so he asked one of the sisters if she would tutor them on the side, which she did do. ... He just gave these kids a sense of pride and self-esteem, and they did so well for themselves in winning games."

“I was more a John Thompson fan than I was a (Georgetown) Hoya fan,” said Ed Cooley, who grew up in Providence and went on to become the head men’s basketball coach at Thompson's alma mater. “In our community, all young, Black males wanted to go to Georgetown because we could identify with the coach. There weren’t many Black coaches that we as youngsters could look up to."

Taking over at Georgetown

When Georgetown hired Thompson as its coach in 1972, Washington was coming out of period of unrest and rioting following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The elite, predominantly white university was looking for a more national identity while trying to establish a better relationship with the city’s Black community.

In Thompson’s third season, the Hoyas were on a losing streak. Mike Riley, then a freshman guard on the team, remembers a game at the school’s on-campus arena in which someone climbed up to the flat part of the roof, opened a window and hung a sign containing a racial slur that was visible from the court:

“Get rid of the (expletive) flop Thompson.”

In such dark moments, Thompson’s players would sense him cling to them tighter. Georgetown went on a run that led to the school’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 1943. Thompson remained in his position until 1999.

“Coach used to always say that people disregard color if you have economic value,” said Riley, who later served as an assistant coach under Thompson. “And I have found that to be very, very true. And so you just to have to live with that.”

Thompson had turned St. Anthony’s into a powerhouse in Washington’s Catholic league. The task at Georgetown was far more daunting.

Georgetown head coach John Thompson, left, gives a happy pat to the most valuable player Patrick Ewing, April 2, 1984 after Georgetown defeated the Houston Cougars, 84-75, in the NCAA playoff in Seattle's Kingdome. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS89351 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Georgetown head coach John Thompson, left, gives a happy pat to the most valuable player Patrick Ewing, April 2, 1984 after Georgetown defeated the Houston Cougars, 84-75, in the NCAA playoff in Seattle's Kingdome. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS89351 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

“Another backstory that he would never let me share while he was living,” says John Butler, who played for Thompson at St. Anthony's from 1966 to 1970, “is that some in the archdiocese Catholic league, some coaches, did not speak favorably about him when he went to Georgetown.

"And that really, really hurt him that there would be some who knew him because he was a product of the Catholic schools, he spent his time at Carroll High School and helped to put the place on the map, and some coaches who knew of his commitment to young people, and, having played against him, would take the opportunity to talk down about him when he went to Georgetown, in efforts, I think, to sabotage his success.”

Thompson often recruited overlooked Black players who bought into his system of pressure defense and tough academics. In 1981, Thompson landed Patrick Ewing, a 7-foot native of Jamaica who was the most highly sought after recruit in the country.

“He was the main reason" Ewing committed to Georgetown, says Ewing, now head coach there. “Georgetown was my last visit and leading up to all of it, to have the opportunity to see a Black man who looked like me, who carried himself with class and dignity and he was someone that you could be like or emulate.”

Together, Ewing and Thompson led the Hoyas to three NCAA championship games and the 1984 national title during Ewing’s four years at the school.  When he reached his first Final Four in 1982,  Thompson famously rebuffed a question in the media about being the first Black coach to do so. Thompson suggested he was the first Black coach with the opportunity to do so. “I resent the hell out of that question,” he boomed.

Producing scholars, not just stars

Of 78 players who stayed four years at Georgetown under Thompson, 76 graduated.

“He was really running the Underground Railroad,” said Riley, a product of Washington’s Cardozo High School. “He was bringing inner-city kids over here that went to the D.C. public schools, Philadelphia public schools, New York public schools or wherever public schools and he was getting them degrees.”

In 1989, Thompson skipped two games in protest of the NCAA’s "Proposition 42" academic requirements that he felt punished kids from low socioeconomic backgrounds. Thompson's visible contention helped influence the NCAA to modify the rule the next year.

Thompson dramatically walked off the court to a standing ovation before his protest, a poignant visual in light of today’s social justice movement.

“He did that before anybody," said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, Thompson’s fiercest rival who became his friend. “Not just the Prop 42 stuff, that was one thing, but he did it, and he it did all along in little ways here and there. In meetings, talking about African American referees getting a chance, and he helped that. Just everyday things. And he was always outspoken and willing to put himself on the line.

"And he would do it today. You know, we need people like him today that are willing to do that and he set that example. I think that’s why we’re all trying to do things today.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgetown's John Thompson a civil rights giant, on and off the court

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Barber-led Nighthawks withstand Growlers' comeback effort for 3rd consecutive win

    Cat Barber poured in 30 points and the Guelph Nighthawks took their third consecutive victory, holding off a strong fourth-quarter effort from the Newfoundland Growlers to win 89-82 on Tuesday in Guelph, Ont. The Nighthawks (4-3), who lost three straight following their season-opening victory against the Scarborough Shooting Stars, had their hands full in the final frame with the Growlers (0-6) making a serious push for their first win. In a first quarter where both sides were able to get into a

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Charlottetown Islanders coach proud of team following 'historic season'

    The head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders says he's proud of what his team accomplished this year despite a bittersweet ending to a "historic season." The Islanders made it to the QMJHL final for the first time in their 19-year history following a season that saw them win a 48 regular-season games, a team record. After dropping the first three games of the championship series against the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Islanders escaped elimination by routing their opponents 7-0 in Game 4. It was