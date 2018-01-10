Georgetown's Ewing tops St. John's Mullin 1 more time at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) -- Patrick Ewing mostly kept his hands in his suit pockets as he paced the Madison Square Garden sideline. The 7-footer had already served his tenure banging-and-bumping at the Garden for 15 years and over 35,000 minutes logged as a New York Knick, so he could be excused for playing it cool as coach.

''My body still aches from the years I played here,'' Ewing said, laughing.

If the body suffered, the nostalgia at least felt sweet at the Garden for the returning Knicks great and Georgetown coach, and more than a little familiar. Ewing was back at his professional home and got the better of Chris Mullin and St. John's one more time in a throwback to their Big East days of the 1980s.

''This is what dreams are made of,'' Ewing said.

Jessie Govan hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to put the Hoyas ahead with 25 seconds left and they held on to beat the Red Storm 69-66 on Tuesday night at MSG.

Ewing walked off the court pumping his fist to the hearty calls of ''Patrick! Patrick!'' and high-fived a few fans just a few sections over from where his retired No. 33 hangs in the rafters. Ewing's return to New York even included his usual postgame ritual.

''I'm going to go ice my elbow right now,'' Ewing said.

He also wiped his sweaty head with a towel like his mentor , former Georgetown coach John Thompson.

Ewing and Mullin squared off as coaches of their alma maters for the first time, sparking memories of their glory days when Georgetown went 3-1 vs. the Red Storm in 1984-85 and the teams were ranked in the top three for all four meetings.

''Someone asked me today, what's the chance you thought this would happen,'' Mullin said. ''I said, '100 percent never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be here in 2018 coaching St. John's against Patrick Ewing coaching Georgetown.'''