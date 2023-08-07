Georgetown Resident Wins $250,000 Jackpot in Instant Bingo!

In a stroke of luck, Patsy Bellissimo, a 55-year-old administrator from Georgetown, struck gold and claimed a whopping $250,000 prize with the popular INSTANT BINGO MULTIPLIER (Game #3080). The fortunate winner, an avid BINGO and CROSSWORD player for years, couldn't believe her good fortune as she visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect her winnings.

Recalling her family's fond connections with the games, Patsy shared, "My mother was the BINGO queen, and my sister-in-law was a fan of CROSSWORD." On a routine errand to pick up cold cuts for lunch, Patsy spontaneously decided to purchase a few tickets at a local store. Little did she know that her life would take a remarkable turn.

A mere couple of hours later, as Patsy checked her tickets, she was taken aback to discover that she had hit the jackpot. "I felt like my sister-in-law was with me when I discovered my windfall at the store she used to go to. It was a pretty surreal day," she expressed with joy and amazement.

Without hesitation, Patsy shared the exciting news with her children, who couldn't contain their excitement and wholeheartedly congratulated their mother on her incredible win. "They were so excited and said, 'Really, mom? Good for you!'" Patsy beamed with happiness.

As for her plans with the newfound fortune, Patsy intends to take prudent steps to manage her finances responsibly while also treating herself to some well-deserved enjoyment. "I'm going to take care of my two boys," she said with a smile, adding, "This win couldn't have come at a better time. It's an amazing feeling, and I'm kind of still in shock!"

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter