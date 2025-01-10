Georgetown plays No. 9 UConn, looks for 9th straight home win

UConn Huskies (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-3, 3-1 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts No. 9 UConn trying to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Hoyas have gone 10-1 at home. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Thomas Sorber paces the Hoyas with 8.4 boards.

The Huskies have gone 4-1 against Big East opponents. UConn averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Georgetown's average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn gives up. UConn scores 19.1 more points per game (82.8) than Georgetown gives up (63.7).

The Hoyas and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 14 points and 4.8 assists for the Hoyas.

Alex Karaban is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

