Georgetown players allegedly stole $1,625 worth of items, threatened accuser on FaceTime

More details have emerged around the allegations against three Georgetown men’s basketball players, one of whom left the team while the other two suited up for the Hoyas this week.

Forward Josh LeBlanc and teammates Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner were linked to reports this week of sexual assault, harassment and burglary. At least two women reportedly filed temporary restraining orders against LeBlanc.

USA Today Sports’ Chris Bumbaca obtained incident reports from the Washington, D.C. metro police department detailing the allegations and published the findings Friday. One complaint is filed against LeBlanc, with Gardner named, and another against Gardner, with LeBlanc and Alexander named, per the Washington Post.

Per one report, three males burglarized a residence that, per the Post, belongs to a fellow Georgetown student. They took a Playstation 4, a Nikon D5300 camera, a camera lens and a pair of Bape shoes, with an estimated forfeiture value of $1,625, among other items, the report states.

From USA Today Sports:

The report also states a victim contacted one of the suspects on FaceTime, when the suspect allegedly told her, "If you tell anyone we'll send people after you." The other incident report said one of the complainants "reported the suspect showing her his erect clothed penis."

LeBlanc, Alexander and Gardner were reportedly named in a restraining order on Nov. 12. LeBlanc and Alexander had one filed against them the week prior, per USA Today Sports.

One of the accuser’s released a statement to CBS Sports saying LeBlanc committed a burglary against her on Sept. 16, 2019, and that he then “continued to threaten me verbally and via text message the following week.”

The news of allegations against the players has been messy, as detailed well by Washington Sports columnist Barry Svrluga. The week started with Georgetown (5-3) head coach Patrick Ewing announcing that LeBlanc, a sophomore, and starting point guard James Akinjo were no longer with the team. But he didn’t say why, which led to reporters looking at public records and finding the incident reports.

It led to the news of Alexander and Gardner being involved in inappropriate behavior, as well as LeBlanc, and dragged Akinjo into the fray even though he is not named in any complaint and wants to transfer.

Alexander and Gardner played in Wednesday’s win over previously undefeated Oklahoma State.

