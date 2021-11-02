Georgetown College fires president after allegations of sexual assault, inappropriate behavior

The president of Georgetown College has been fired for allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct between the president and multiple female employees, the college announced Tuesday.

William A. Jones, president of Georgetown College, was fired on Monday by the board of trustees.

On Oct. 31, the college learned “of allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee, inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement with the College,” according to a release from the school.

Outside counsel has been hired to continue the investigation, the release said.

“Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct,” board of trustees chairman Robert Mills said in a statement. “We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time.”

Jones was named president in 2019. Rosemary Allen, the College’s provost, has been named acting president.

This developing story will be updated.