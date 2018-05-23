Georges St-Pierre Shoots Down Nate Diaz Fight on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Georges St-Pierre - Nate Diaz

The UFC may want to put together a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz, but they seem to be the only ones. Fans and pundits were immediately critical when UFC president Dana White revealed he was trying to make the fight, and now both combatants have shot it down.

Diaz has played St-Pierre off as his brother Nick's fight, not his, additionally claiming St-Pierre was on steroids when he fought his brother. And now, St-Pierre has shot down the bout as well.

St-Pierre, in an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, confirmed that he has no intention of ever returning to middleweight, but was elusive on what comes next for him. The one thing he was adamant about was that he did not want to fight Nate Diaz.

"I just turned 37 a few days ago. I don't have much left. For what I have left, I want to make the big fight. The fight that fans want to see. I also want personally for me to achieve something that is unique, that is rare. That maybe never been attempted before. That would be something that excites me," said St-Pierre.

"They offer me Nate Diaz, now. There was a rumor, they said it was a done deal. Not on my part. And I don't think it was on Nate Diaz's part as well."

It's not that St-Pierre doesn't think Diaz is a good fighter, to the contrary, he sang Diaz's praises, but he doesn't think fighting someone of Diaz's ilk at 155 pounds makes sense. It would likely pay him big money, but it's not a fight that excites St-Pierre or he feels adds to his legacy, which is why he is considering returning to the Octagon once again.

"Nate Diaz is an incredible fighter, very well rounded. However, if you put yourself in my shoes, there is nothing good that can come out of it except money. And money is not the only thing that drive me," St-Pierre admitted.

"If I beat Nate Diaz decisively, most people will say, 'Oh, he took an easy fight. Oh, he's a bully.' (Diaz) is a big guy. He's about the same size as me, but because I compete at 170 for most of my career (and Diaz has fought mostly at 155), it will make me look bad. It will make me look like a bully. That's if I win decisively. If I win, not decisively, it's a war back and forth, 'ahh, he sucks.' And if I get beat, oh my god, forget it. It's the end of the world."

Admitting that the UFC offered him the fight, St-Pierre said that he considered it, but ultimately decided it wasn't a fight that was worth cutting into the limited amount of time that he has left in his career.

"I considered it. However, I analyze it, I talk with Firas (Zahabi), with my trainer and everybody, we're all on the same page on that (fight). It's not worth it."

Back to the drawing board.