Why Georges St-Pierre is back

LAS VEGAS – When he was at his peak, in the midst of a lengthy championship reign in which he defended the UFC welterweight title nine times and won 11 consecutive championship bouts, countless men would eagerly have traded places with Georges St-Pierre.

He was good-looking, rich, the idol of millions, amazingly athletic and had seemingly not a care in the world.

At least, that’s how it appeared from the outside.

The truth was a lot different when it was St-Pierre telling the story.

The pressure to succeed, to maintain the image of this wholesome, clean-cut champion was nearly unbearable. His private life was in a bad place. He suspected many of his opponents were cheating, using performance-enhancing drugs. He was overwhelmed by the lack of privacy, by everyone who wanted something from him or for him to do something for them.

On top of that, he was in a sport in which even clean opponents could deliver life-altering punishment.

As his defenses rose, so too did his desire to escape it all.

He shockingly walked away from the sport at the peak of his powers in 2013, after he’d won a controversial decision in a Fight of the Night battle at UFC 167 with Johny Hendricks.

St-Pierre was poised to tie Anderson Silva’s mark for the most consecutive successful title defenses, which flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson broke on Saturday at UFC 216 with his amazing submission of Ray Borg.

He was the biggest pay-per-view attraction in the sport when he walked away a short while after defeating Hendricks on Nov. 16, 2013. At the time, Ronda Rousey had one UFC fight and Conor McGregor had two.

