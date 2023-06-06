George Winston, a Titan of Soothing Piano Instrumental Music, Dies at 73

George Winston, one of the bestselling instrumental pianists in the world during his heyday in the 1980s and ’90s, died Sunday at age 73. The announcement came through his social media and website and said he “painlessly left this world while asleep” following a decade-long battle with cancer.

“George courageously managed serious cancers, including having a successful bone marrow transplant for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in 2013 at City of Hope, in Duarte, California, that gratefully extended his life by 10 years,” said the announcement. “Throughout his cancer treatments, George continued to write and record new music, and he stayed true to his greatest passion: performing for live audiences while raising funds for Feeding America to help fight the national hunger crisis along with donating proceeds from each of his concerts to local food banks.”

Winston started his career performing what he called “folk piano,” although in later years it was sometimes categorized as part of the New Age genre at the peak of that moment. He recorded his first solo piano album, “Ballads and Blues,” in 1972 for the Folkways label, but didn’t become a household name until releasing the seasonally themed “Autumn” and “December” in 1980 and 1982, respectively.

He went on to sell more than 15 million albums, according to reps. Winston won a Grammy for “Forest” and was nominated five other times. His 16th and last album, “Night,” was released by RCA Records in May 2022.

He is survived by a sister, niece and nephew. The family said it is holding a private memorial.

Fans wishing to make donations in his memory are being directed to Feeding America, the City of Hope Cancer Center and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

More to come…

