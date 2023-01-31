George Washington University installs emergency contraception vending machine for students

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A vending machine that dispenses emergency contraception pills, commonly known as morning-after pills, was installed on a Washington, D.C., university's campus this month after a student-led effort to make the pills more accessible.

The machine is nestled in the basement of one of George Washington University's student centers — a discrete location aimed at making students more comfortable with buying the pills, said students in GWU's Student Association, which spearheaded the initiative. It dispenses the pills for $30 and also includes tampons and Advil.

GWU is the 32nd university she knows of that has an emergency contraception vending machine, said Kelly Cleland, executive director for the American Society for Emergency Contraception.

"Efforts like this vending machine are a really important part of the solution in reducing barriers to reproductive health care access," she said.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD FIRE INVESTIGATION: FBI investigating growing attacks on abortion and reproductive health clinics

A vending machine that dispenses emergency contraception pills, commonly known as morning-after pills, was installed George Washington University's campus this month after a student-led effort to make the pills more accessible.
A vending machine that dispenses emergency contraception pills, commonly known as morning-after pills, was installed George Washington University's campus this month after a student-led effort to make the pills more accessible.

What is emergency contraception?

Emergency contraception can prevent pregnancy when taken shortly after sex, Cleland said.

"Emergency contraception is an important part of the reproductive health care continuum," she said. "Particularly now, when abortion rights are being restricted around the country, having access to emergency contraception without barriers is essential."

Last month, the FDA edited packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, to clarify that the pills do not prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb and do not cause an abortion, according to a statement from the agency. Instead, the pills prevent or delay the release of an egg from the ovaries.

About a quarter of women say they've used emergency contraception pills at some point, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MATERNAL MORTALITY REPORT: Pregnancy-related deaths up to 3 times more likely in states with abortion bans

Emergency contraception vending machines on campuses

The idea for the vending machine had been thrown around before but became a priority after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that granted a constitutional right to abortion, said Neharika Rao, a sophomore who helped lead the effort to install the machine.

The university's student health center already stocked emergency contraception but has limited operating hours. Students could also use their campus cards with their dining plans to buy the pills at pharmacies off campus, but the $50 price tag was a deterrent to many students. Transportation can also be a barrier, Rao said.

Rao and Aiza Saeed, a senior, got to work, starting with a survey of about 1,500 students that overwhelmingly supported installing the machine.

"A main goal that we had for this project was to help defeat stigma around contraception and reproductive rights," Rao said.

BILL TARGETS HYDE AMENDMENT: House Democrats introduce bill targeting ban on federal funding for most abortions

Anti-abortion activists slam Plan B

Cleland said many anti-abortion activists have eyed limiting access to contraception, including emergency contraception, for years. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, she said she worries these efforts may intensify.

"I think we all have to really remain vigilant," she said.

In past decades, states have tried to restrict emergency contraception access by excluding it from Medicaid plans or by allowing pharmacists to refuse to provide contraceptive services, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization that supports abortion rights.

In a concurring opinion to the one that overturned Roe v. Wade last year, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should also review a 1965 decision declaring that married couples have a right to use contraception.

CASES TO WATCH IN 2023: Eyes on states as challenges to abortion bans move through courts

In December, a Texas federal judge ruled that allowing minors to access free birth control without parental consent at federally funded clinics violated stated law. Meanwhile, Idaho public schools and universities are barred from recommending birth control, including emergency contraception, to students.

"Selling drugs that can end preborn life next to snack foods dehumanizes the people whose lives are on the line and undercuts women, who are told they can’t handle career and family, so pick one," Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, told USA TODAY in a statement responding to new emergency contraception vending machines.

GWU's Students for Life of America did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ABORTION PILLS: Medication abortion may be the next focal point in the fight over abortion access

What's next?

Cleland said she hopes to see more pharmacies consistently stocking the pills on their shelves rather than requiring customers to ask pharmacists for it. She also wants to expand access in rural areas by having similar vending machines in community centers like bookstores.

At GWU, Saeed said students want to install more vending machines but first, are focusing on applying to grants to subsidize the cost of the pills.

"Our focus now is making emergency contraception more affordable," Saeed said. "There's a lot of work still to do to make sure everybody has access to the emergency contraception they need."

Dig deeper: 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Washington University has Plan B vending machine

Latest Stories

  • Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes Tuesday, signing a bill meant to ensure that the state's existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts. Democratic leaders took advantage of their new control of both houses of the Legislature to rush the bill through in the first month of the 2023 legislative session. They credit the backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summe

  • Vermont lawmakers mull bills to protect abortion providers

    Vermont lawmakers are taking testimony on a pair of bills that aim to protect health care workers who provide abortions and gender-affirming health care in Vermont from legal and disciplinary action from states that limit or ban those practices. In Vermont, the two bills would define reproductive and gender-affirming health care as legally protected health care activities. Seven states have enacted similar so-called abortion shield laws, with three of them covering gender affirming care, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. K

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Bo Horvat after trade to Islanders: 'I thought I was going to be a Canuck for life'

    Things can change very quickly in the NHL. Just ask Bo Horvat.

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Titans switch to new synthetic turf at Nissan Stadium

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are tearing up the grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with a synthetic surface before the 2023 season. The Titans announced the change Tuesday. The team, which already has started work, is making the change after reviewing injury rates and knowing how difficult it is to grow grass at Nissan Stadium since it opened in 1999. “Ultimately there’s just a limit to how much can be done for a natural grass surface in this part of the country," sai

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Expansion Vancouver FC to play CPL home opener against Cavalry FC on May 7

    TORONTO — Expansion Vancouver FC will open with three games on the road before hosting Cavalry FC on May 7 in its Canadian Premier League home opener. Vancouver will play its home games at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre. The league announced the full schedule for its fifth season on Monday. It had previously unveiled the fixtures for its opening weekend. Vancouver will visit B.C. rival Pacific FC on April 14 before playing at York United FC on April 22 and HFX Wanderers F

  • Canada's Megan Oldham lands 1st triple cork in women's events to claim X Games gold

    Megan Oldham made action sports history on Friday. The 21-year-old Parry Sound, Ont., native landed the first-ever triple cork in a women's ski or snowboard event, winning a gold medal in the ski big air final at the X Games in Aspen, Colo. Oldham earned a perfect score of 50 points with the leftside triple cork 1440 on her third of five runs. The Canadian added a rightside double cork 1260 later to end up with a winning overall score of 91 in the eight-athlete final. It was enough to edge Franc

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • Auston Matthews' growth measured in defensive leadership

    Auston Matthews's offensive production has dropped off significantly from his Hart Trophy-winning levels last season but Toronto's No. 34 has shown leadership on defence, fearlessly forcing turnovers and being more aggressive on both sides of the puck as the Maple Leafs seek to end a run of playoff disappointment.&nbsp;