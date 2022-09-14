George W. Bush speaks in Raleigh, as local Scouts raise $2 million from the event

Will Doran
·5 min read
David J. Phillip/AP

Former President George W. Bush spoke to several thousand people in Raleigh on Wednesday, at a fundraiser that brought in more than $2 million for the local Scouting council.

In addition to a number of uniformed Scouts in attendance, the audience was dominated by prominent Triangle business leaders, lawyers and Republican politicians. A who’s who of North Carolina conservative political circles attended the event to hear Bush, a Republican who was president from 2001 to 2009.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker was there, as were many state-level politicians and judges. Numerous prominent GOP donors were also among the event’s main sponsors and organizers, including groups run by businessmen Art Pope and Bob Luddy.

The News & Observer is unable to report on the details of Bush’s talk, since organizers banned cameras, audio recording and note-taking while he spoke.

In general, however, Bush told stories of his time as president and subsequent retirement, as well as reacting to recent events in the news. He talked about offering encouragement to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a recent call and expressed confidence in King Charles III, England’s new leader following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Bush said the queen had an underrated sense of humor in addition to her qualities as a stabilizing force for the United States’ biggest ally.

The former president spoke for around an hour, seated on a raised stage at center court of Raleigh’s PNC Arena. He was interviewed by Durham businessman Bob Ingram, a former pharmaceutical executive for Merck, GSK and other companies. Bush opened the event thanking Ingram for helping lay the groundwork for coronavirus vaccines.

While much of his speech was focused on politics, a relaxed-looking Bush also had the audience laughing on several occasions, with jokes about everything from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ego to his own retirement hobbies of painting and writing.

Award for Sloan

Bush, however, wasn’t the top headliner Wednesday. That honor went to O. Temple Sloan, who received the 2022 Good Scout award.

“What better training could I have had, than learning to live my life by the Scout Law and the Scout Oath?” Sloan said in his acceptance speech.

Several of the business and political leaders in attendance recorded short video tributes to Sloan, who is one of Raleigh’s biggest real estate developers after becoming a billionaire in the auto parts business.

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, a fellow Eagle Scout, called Sloan a dear friend. Former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl credited him with acting “always like a good Boy Scout, honest, straightforward, doing his duty.”

Rick Hendrick, who owns Hendrick Motorsports, spoke about Sloan reaching out to help after he was diagnosed with cancer. Golden Corral founder James Maynard praised his work ethic.

“Temple is truly a renaissance man,” Maynard said. “He gets it done. He can get more done in a day than most do in a week.”

In his speech, Sloan said he was worried by many things in modern life, from subpar schools to an epidemic of drug abuse.

“We have created a crisis for our youth and our country,” he said. “Never has the need for Scouting been greater. Scouting is a great model available to our young people to provide a door to leadership and citizenship for their future.”

Over the years Sloan has given millions of dollars to local charities and causes, and he has been a particularly large supporter of the Boy Scouts — an organization he said Wednesday he’s proud to have been part of for most of its existence. A native of Sanford, Sloan became an Eagle Scout as a member of the Occoneechee Council.

Wednesday’s fundraiser was for that same council, which covers much of central North Carolina including the Triangle and Fayetteville. Organizers said it raised $2.2 million to support troops in this area.

Keith Burns, the managing partner of law firm Nexsen Pruet’s Raleigh branch and a longtime Scouting supporter, told the crowd Wednesday that last year, the council’s 8,000 youth contributed 3 million hours worth of community service in the area.

Bush’s speech

While Bush never directly mentioned his successors Barack Obama, Donald Trump or Joe Biden by name, he did talk about politics in general and political issues. He condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress and raised broader concerns of a rise in conspiracy theorists and extremists, both at home and abroad.

Outside the arena, about a dozen protesters affiliated with the group NC Stop Torture Now held signs with messages like “Arrest Bush.” When Bush was president, North Carolina was a key cog in the CIA’s torture program. Many rendition flights operated out of Smithfield, and a small airstrip about halfway between Raleigh and Fort Bragg. Using those flights, which appeared to be run by a private company, government operatives would bring suspected terrorists to be tortured at CIA black sites or in the prisons of foreign governments.

“Many of these prisoners have been suspected members of al-Qaeda, but at least one was a case of mistaken identity,” The N&O reported in 2007, two years after the New York Times first revealed the existence of the flights.

Bush didn’t address that part of his presidency, although he didn’t entirely shy away from issues of war. He said the toughest decisions he made were to invade Afghanistan and then Iraq, knowing it would mean the deaths of American troops, even if it was for what he saw as a just cause.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at https://campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

Latest Stories

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a