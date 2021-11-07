Why George W. Bush, Laura Bush took part in coin flip ahead of Dallas Cowboys, Broncos

Former President George W. Bush took part in the coin flip before the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium.



Former First Lady Laura Bush was at his side for the National Anthem and for the coin flip.

The Dallas Cowboys wore a red stripe on their helmets to honor the U.S. Armed Forces and Medal of Honor recipients when they host the Denver Broncos at noon Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

As part of the “Salute to Service” game, the Broncos and Cowboys will both wear Medal of Honor decals on the backs of the helmets to help promote the National Medal of Honor Museum, which will break ground on construction in the Arlington stadium district early next year. Players will also wear an emblem for the NFL’s “Salute to Service” and the American flag on their helmets.

The #DallasCowboys are having a new look in honor of the U.S. Military and the National Medal of Honor recipients. @MohMuseum | #SaluteToService — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 3, 2021

The last time the Cowboys wore a red stripe on their helmets (over one of two blue stripes) was 1976. The inclusion of the red stripe creates a red, white and blue look on the helmet. Cowboys wore the red, white and blue stripes the entire 1976 season to celebrate the America’s Bicentennial.

Eight Medal of Honor recipients will be in attendance Sunday and will take part in halftime ceremonies along with current representatives of the armed forces.

“This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones said in a release. “We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation’s most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom.

“The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country’s military — and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them.”

Jones serves at the chairwoman of the Medal of Honor Museum’s board and has led the funding campaign for the construction. More than $116 million of the necessary $195 million goal has been secured, according to the Cowboys.

A promotional campaign to help raise funds will debut during the game on Fox and on the AT&T Stadium videoboard that includes former presidents Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.