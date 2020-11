George W Bush has given a statement extending his “warmest congratulations” to president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

According to the statement, the former Republican president said he had “just talked to the President-elect of the United States” and had thanked him “for the patriotic message he delivered last night.”

"Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Mr Bush said.