George Takei’s Plea for Americans to Endure Higher Gas Prices to Put ‘the Screws to Putin’ Sets Off a Twitter War

“Star Trek” actor George Takei’s tweet asking Americans to endure paying a little more for food and gasoline as a result of sanctions President Biden imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine caught fire on Twitter Saturday — and that fire is as hot-headed as you probably suspected.

“Americans: We can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin,” Takei tweeted Friday. “Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny.”

Americans: We can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 4, 2022

Twitter users flocked to Takei’s tweet to express their opinion of his suggestion, with many bashing his perceived wealth in a “HE can endure higher prices” but the average working-class American cannot kind of way. On the opposite side of the argument, Takei’s supporters pointed out that he and his family were sent to Japanese internment camps in Arkansas and California during WWII, so he knows the repercussion of people remaining silent when they should be speaking up.

“Everyone who is slamming George Takei for this tweet can get stuffed,” one user wrote. “He and his family endured internment in a Japanese camp in the US. He knows what happens when people look the other way, make excuses.”

Several others expressed support in the same vein.

“Guess what Americans?” another user tweeted. “We made plenty of home front sacrifices during WW2. Rationing, working in dangerous munitions factories etc. People were proud to do their patriotic duty. Now we whine about gas prices, not having Doritos on the shelves, wearing a mask. George Takei is right.”

Here are some more tweets in support of Takei:

It's sad to see those attacking George Takei, because he's advocating sacrifice to help Ukraine. This isn't about political party. It's a fight for Democracy. Once upon a time no one would've had to ask the US to sacrifice. It was already understood we would, to save Democracy. — I'MYOURHUCKLEBERRY (@PLSgetserious) March 5, 2022

George Takei endured life in a Japanese internment camp. He can say whatever the hell he wants. — Robert Driemeyer (@robertdriemeyer) March 5, 2022

For those attacking George Takei? pic.twitter.com/cdZP5hwtu7 — Covid2020 (@2020Kovid) March 5, 2022

Those who disagreed with Takei called attention to the history of oil and its connection to Putin, as well as Takei’s celebrity status and income.

“There wouldn’t BE any need to “suffer” high gas prices if we hadn’t ended the Keystone pipeline, etc.,” a user tweeted. “The West MADE Putin a key source of oil in the past couple years, when we stopped being one ourselves. Think about it.”

“The definition of trading your humanity for patriotism. George will be fine with higher food and gas prices, he’s worth $14 million,” another user wrote. “The poor and lower working-class in both countries want no part in wars, especially if it’s gonna add to the financial stress they already feel.”

And then there were those that disagreed with Takei’s thoughts altogether:

"I know many of you won't be able to afford groceries and rent, but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make for you"



THANKS GEORGE. — Spoony Panda, Brave Little Spark (@spoony_panda) March 5, 2022

George Takei has more money in his bank account right now than most American families will earn in a lifetime.



Of course HE can endure higher prices. https://t.co/UuYpBcrOC8 — Representative Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) March 5, 2022

Hey rich guy, you can endure this, but us working class people, this is crushing us. But what do you car looking down your nose at the people who make your world run… pic.twitter.com/fswIEOpqMX — Britt Griffith (@britttgriffith) March 5, 2022