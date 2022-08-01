George Takei and a galaxy of 'Trek' stars honor Nichelle Nichols: 'My heart is heavy'

"Star Trek" co-stars George Takei and actress Nichelle Nichols attend the 2009 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. (Dan Steinberg / Associated Press)

George Takei led an outpouring of tributes Sunday to his "Star Trek" co-star Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89.

On Twitter, Takei shared a sweet photo of himself and Nichols performing the Vulcan salute and wrote, "We lived long and prospered together." In the original "Star Trek" TV series, Takei played Sulu and Nichols was Lt. Uhura.

"I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise," Takei tweeted.

"For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend."

Takei was among several members of the "Star Trek" family who mourned Nichols' death this weekend on social media. As communications officer of the Starship Enterprise, the legendary Nichols made major strides for Black representation onscreen and participated in what had been thought to be the first interracial kiss on television.

"She made room for so many of us," tweeted Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Lt. Uhura in the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." "She was the reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but our influence is essential to their survival. Forget shaking the table, she built it!"

Marina Sirtis, who portrayed counselor Deanna Troi in "Star Trek" movies and the TV series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," added on Twitter: "You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken."

During its three-season run in the 1960s, Nichols appeared in 66 episodes of the original “Star Trek" and turned up regularly at “Star Trek” conventions. She later reprised her groundbreaking role for several "Star Trek" movies.

"Nichelle Nichols was The First," tweeted Kate Mulgrew, who played Capt. Kathryn Janeway on the TV series "Star Trek: Voyager." "She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again."

LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," tweeted: "Heartbroken at the news of [Nichols'] passing, however, I am comforted in the knowledge that she illuminated the way for so of us many with her grace, beauty, talent, intelligence and her commitment to humanity going boldly to the stars!"

Nichols was remembered fondly by Alex Kurtzman and Olatunde Osunsanmi, executive producers of the Paramount+ show "Star Trek: Discovery."

"Nichelle was a singular inspiration," Kurtzman tweeted. "She’s the one who really opened my eyes to what Star Trek is and can be. I can’t tell you how many people have told me she’s the reason they became … an astronaut, a scientist, a writer, a linguist, an engineer … it goes on and on. ... We stand in her light and honor her today and every day. Thank you, dear Nichelle, for leading the way."

"#NichelleNichols thank you, for igniting the flame of a beautiful journey," Osunsanmi tweeted. "For myself, and millions of others on our world. We’ll miss you."

A few "Stark Trek: Discovery" cast members — including Wilson Cruz, Jayne Brook and Anthony Rapp — took to Twitter to honor Nichols as well.

"Before we understood how much #RepresentationMatters #NichelleNichols modeled it for us," tweeted Cruz, who portrays Dr. Hugh Culber. "With her very presence & her grace she shone a light on who we as people of color are & inspired us to reach for our potential. Rest well glittering diamond in the sky."

"You soared so we could follow," tweeted Brook, who plays Vice Admiral Katrina Cornwell. "Thank you, Nichelle. You will be missed, and cherished in hearts and minds today and forever."

"Rest in power, icon," tweeted Rapp, who plays Paul Stamets.

In February 2015, Leonard Nimoy — who portrayed Spock in the original "Star Trek" series — died at age 83. On Sunday, Leonard Nimoy's son, Adam Nimoy, shared his "favorite photo" of his father and Nichols smiling on the set of "Star Trek" together.

"The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized," Adam Nimoy tweeted. "She was much loved and will be missed."

Other "Star Trek" figures who saluted Nichols online include "Star Trek: Lower Decks" cast members Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, "Star Trek: Picard" director Lea Thompson, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" actor Melissa Navia and "Star Trek: Prodigy" writer and producer Aaron J. Waltke.

Nichols' legacy was also celebrated by plenty of entertainment luminaries outside the vast realm of "Star Trek." Among them was "Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter, who tweeted: "Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you."

In another tweet, NASA hailed Nichols an "actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible."

"She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars," NASA's statement read.

See more tributes to Nichols below.

My love for the original Star Trek is profound. Nichelle Nichols was a ground-breaker and a glorious ambassador for her show, her role and science all her life. And a truly lovely person. May she have a wonderful adventure to the final frontier.#ripnichellenichols — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols left behind such a beautiful legacy of what it really means to use the platform you have to make the world a better place. I think of her example often and I hope others will too. Rest well, Lt. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols, who played the communications officer on the Starship Enterprise, has died https://t.co/BFaNGqb4Vk she was the greatest. #RIPNichelle — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) July 31, 2022

We stand in her light and honor her today and every day. Thank you, dear Nichelle, for leading the way. 2/2 — Alex Kurtzman (@Alex_Kurtzman) July 31, 2022

