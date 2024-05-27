George Springer homers as the Blue Jays beat the sliding White Sox 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — George Springer, Bo Bichette and David Schneider homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the lowly Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday.

Chris Bassitt struck out seven in five scoreless innings as Toronto stopped a three-game slide. Bassitt (5-6) allowed five hits and walked none against his first major league team.

Springer connected in the second inning after Daulton Varsho reached on a two-out walk against Nick Nastrini. It was Springer's fourth homer of the season.

Bichette led off the fourth with his fourth homer, a 419-foot drive to center.

Nastrini (0-4) allowed three hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked four.

Last-place Chicago lost its sixth consecutive game. It dropped to 15-40 for the worst 55-game start in franchise history.

Gavin Sheets homered in the eighth against Erik Swanson for the only run for the White Sox, who went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Sarah Effress, The Associated Press