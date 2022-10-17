George Saunders' 'Liberation Day,' plus Ralph Macchio and Colleen Hoover: 5 new books

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday unless otherwise noted.

"Liberation Day," by George Saunders.

‘Liberation Day’

By George Saunders (Random House, fiction)

What it's about: The Booker Prize-winning author of “Lincoln in the Bardo” returns with a new collection of short fiction, bringing his hilarious, absurdist prose and humane touch to subversive stories that get to the heart of what it means to be alive.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it "a tour de force collection that showcases all of Saunders’ many skills."

‘Demon Copperhead’

By Barbara Kingsolver (Harper, fiction)

What it's about: In the mountains of southern Appalachia, a boy born in a trailer to a teenage single mother grows up and survives foster care, addiction, heartbreak and institutional poverty in a modern American reimagining of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield.”

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it "an angry, powerful book seething with love and outrage for a community too often stereotyped or ignored."

‘Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me’

By Ralph Macchio (Dutton, nonfiction)

What it's about: The star of “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” reflects on the legacy of the classic 1984 film and Daniel LaRusso, the character that brought him fame. He examines how they shaped him and why the story has continued to resonate with audiences.

The buzz: "Fans will find this just as entertaining" as "The Karate Kid," says Publishers Weekly.

"It Starts With Us," by Colleen Hoover.

'It Starts With Us'

By Colleen Hoover (Atria, fiction)

What it's about: Mega bestselling author Hoover, who has dominated this summer's USA TODAY Best Selling Books list, returns with a sequel to "It Ends With Us," telling fan favorite Atlas' side of the story. Can he and Lily start a life together with Lily's jealous ex, Ryle, watching from the wings?

The buzz: "Hoover beautifully captures the heartbreak and joy of starting over," says Kirkus Reviews.

‘The Boys From Biloxi’

By John Grisham (Doubleday, fiction)

What it's about: In the bestselling author’s latest legal thriller, two sons of immigrant families who grew up childhood friends – Keith Rudy and Hugh Malco – find themselves on opposite sides of the law, one a prosecutor and the other the scion of the “Boss” of Biloxi’s criminal underground.

The buzz: "The author is always an engaging storyteller," says Kirkus Reviews.

