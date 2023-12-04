George Santos responds to comedian Ziwe’s interview request: ‘Let’s do it’

Former Congressman George Santos has told satirist Ziwe that he’d be interested in taking part in a pay-per-view interview.

Writing on X/Twitter, Ziwe asked: “.@MrSantosNY would you be interested in a pay-per-view interview? you’d be an iconic guest”

Santos responded: “Let’s do it @ziwe” along with the winking emoji with its tongue out.

Hours later, the politician tweeted “Great chatting with you just now” at Ziwe, apparently confirming that the interview had taken place.

Earlier, Ziwe had responded to an X user who posted photos of Santos and Ziwe with the caption: “This interview would irreversibly change the course of history.” Ziwe replied by calling the proposal “my literal dream.”

Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives on Friday after more than a hundred Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.

In total, 311 members voted to remove Mr Santos, easily crossing the two-thirds threshold of 290 – 114 members voted against his removal, two voted present, and eight didn’t vote.

Santos is one of only a handful of lawmakers ever to be ousted from such a role, following a damning 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee which outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos violated federal law.

He has already become a figure of ridicule in popular culture. The disgraced congressman was mercilessly parodied on Saturday Night Live with Bowen Yang playing him at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol before singing a lament to the tune of “Candle in the Wind”.

Ziwe’s talk show, Ziwe, debuted on Showtime in 2021 and ran for two seasons before its cancellation in April this year.

Story continues

It was recently announced that Santos’ dramatic rise and fall will be adapted into a movie.

HBO Films has obtained the rights to the new book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos by Mark Chiusano, which was published on 28 November.

Frank Rich, who produced the political satire Veep and the Murdoch empire-inspired Succession series on HBO, is bringing the story of Mr Santos to the big screen as one of the executive producers.

Mike Makowsky, the writer and producer of Bad Education, wrote the film and is also an executive producer, while Mr Chiusano is a consulting producer.

The film has been described as following “the Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream.”

No release date has yet been announced for the proposed interview between Santos and Ziwe.