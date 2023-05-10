George Santos: Republican congressman facing charges in federal probe

George Santos gestures at the 2023 State of the Union

George Santos, a beleaguered Republican member of the US Congress, is facing criminal charges in a federal probe, the BBC's US partner CBS News reports.

The New York congressman is under scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions over alleged financial misdeeds, lies about his biography and other complaints.

Federal prosecutors have not yet revealed the exact nature of the charges against him.

He is expected to appear in federal court as early as Wednesday morning.

The congressman's office could not be reached for immediate comment on Tuesday.

CBS News previously reported that a federal probe into Mr Santos has focused on finances and financial disclosures.

Multiple sources told CBS he is expected to turn himself in and be arraigned on Wednesday morning at the federal district courthouse in Central Islip, New York.

A freshman lawmaker elected to the US House of Representatives last November, Mr Santos, 34, has been embroiled in scandal since he took office.

He has faced a series of allegations, including being accused of lying about his college degrees and his work experience; violating campaign finance and conflict of interest laws; falsely claiming his grandparents survived the Holocaust; and creating a fake animal charity he used to siphon away cash meant for an veteran's dying dog.

Mr Santos has admitted "embellishing" his biography, but denied the more serious claims including theft allegations.

Some of his Republican colleagues have joined calls for him to resign.

But Mr Santos, who represents a New York district that includes parts of Long Island and Queens, has filed paperwork to run for another two-year term.

He did step down from serving on two committees in the House of Representatives in February and apologised to fellow Republicans for being a "distraction".

It is likely the still-to-be-revealed charges will renew pressure on Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to take action against Mr Santos.

The top ranking House Republican has so far resisted calls to do more to punish the lawmaker.

Asked by CNN about Mr Santos, Mr McCarthy said on Tuesday he would "look at the charges".

Other Republicans were not as accommodating, with Rep Nicole Malliotakis telling the network she "would love to see someone new run" in the district.