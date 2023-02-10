George Santos Lashes Out at ‘Prejudiced’ Mitt Romney in Newsmax Interview

Newsmax

When George Santos was asked Thursday night on Newsmax about his encounter with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) prior to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address this week, the freshman congressman accused the former presidential candidate of having “prejudice toward minorit[ies].”

Romney, who had called Santos “an ass” who doesn’t belong in Congress, “thinks he’s above it all and is…on an almighty white horse trying to talk to us down on morality,” Santos told host Greg Kelly.

“The reality is he’s always had prejudice towards minorit[ies],” continued Santos, who lied about being Jewish.

“He had it in his 2012 election and that is why he didn’t become president when he absolutely had the opportunity to become president,” he claimed. “And that’s why I was very clear when I said on Twitter, ‘You will never be president because you would never represent all Americans.’”

During the lengthy interview, Santos also made a point to praise Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ). According to him, while in the House chambers she had said “something to the effect of, ‘Hang in there, buddy.’”

As a result of the litany of his fabrications, the Nassau County district attorney is investigating potential financial wrongdoing, Santos relinquished his committee assignments last month, and he is expected to face a House ethics probe.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.