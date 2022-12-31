George Santos Heckled for String of Lies About His Background: He’s ‘Trending on the Internet That He Invented’

New York Congressman-Elect George Santos’ bottomless pit of embellishments on his resume and lies about his background has made him the bud of jokes across social media – or as one Twitter user put it, “George Santos is still trending on the internet that he invented.”

The 34-year-old Republican who will represent northeast Queens and parts of Long Island’s North Shore in Congress has been at the center of a firestorm of criticism for saying his mother died in the World Trade Center 9/11 attacks, that his “grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII,” that he received a degree in economics and finance from CUNY’s Baruch College, that he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, that he owned 13 rental properties where tenants had not paid rent for a year… etc. — all of which were untrue.

And the more lies that surface, the more jokes about him pile on.

Also Read:

‘Morning Joe': Jared Moskowitz Calls George Santos’ Holocaust Lies ‘Lowest Form of Humanity’

“When you think about Jorge Santos’ résumé how could it be anything but phony? Gay, Jewish, ran an animal rescue, parents survived the holocaust… The only hot talking point he didn’t put on there was that he saved lives at the Hindenburg disaster, and danced with the Rockettes,” comedian Steve Bluestein said on Facebook.

Actor Billy Baldwin hit him with two zingers, joking that Santos parted the Red Sea, was beside Martin Luther King on the Selma March and that he walked on the moon.

Here is a look at just a few of the many:

George Santos with Martin Luther King on The Selma March. pic.twitter.com/PHxaaynwUH — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 30, 2022

George Santos arrives on the moon. pic.twitter.com/ySKXfXMD67 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 30, 2022

Also Read:

George Santos Flop-Sweats, Insults Voters and Lies Even More in Fox News Interview With Tulsi Gabbard (Video)

Story continues

George Santos is devastated to announce the death of his beloved grandfather, Pele. — (((Jennifer Mendelsohn))) (@CleverTitleTK) December 30, 2022

SOUTHWEST CEO: What a way to end the year…



ANDREW TATE: Hold my pizza box



GEORGE SANTOS: I’m Batman. — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) December 31, 2022

George Santos is still trending on the internet that he invented. — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass) December 31, 2022

It still leaves me in awe of how George Santos kept his cool and helped Apollo 13 return safely to earth after one its fuel cells exploded.



His contributions to our space program must never be forgotten. https://t.co/J6RkQTRNoJ — Bob Levine (@idguy) December 31, 2022

Also, George Santos's contributions toward the development of fusion energy technology shouldn't be overlooked. Without his remarkable expertise on lasers, mankind would never have achieved net energy gain in a controlled thermonuclear reaction. https://t.co/1i1HYLq99G — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 31, 2022

Let us also never forget how Santos stopped his roadtrip in the Southwest to singlehandedly build a chapel for a group of nuns who were desperately trying to practice their faith in the desert. https://t.co/8Rw8OddRBi — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) December 31, 2022

George Santos asks for privacy in this difficult time to mourn the loss of his grandfather, Pope Benedict. — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) December 31, 2022

Santos’ hypocrisy is also smack in the middle of all the craziness, with the resurfacing of a tweet he posted in August 2021 that said in all-caps “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!”

BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) August 30, 2021

He, in the meantime, has put the GOP in quite a pickle, with federal prosecutors and New York’s attorney general reportedly looking into Santos’ duplicity — which many are calling fraud – and investigating “several peculiarities” in his finances.