George Santos' former treasurer to plead not guilty to federal charges in New York

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the U.S. Capitol after voting on July 18. His former treasurer Nancy Marks is expected to appear in court on Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos' former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, was expected to enter a guilty plea to federal charges on Thursday in New York.

The charges against Marks, who is expected to appear in the U.S. district court in Central Islip, N.Y. are currently sealed but court filings indicate they are related to the criminal case against Santos, R-N.Y.

Santos, who admitted to lying about his qualifications after he was elected his House seat, already pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count indictment that includes fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

Marks, a longtime conservative fixture in Long Island politics, resigned from Santos' campaign in January shortly after news first broke about his dishonesty over his back story and resume.

Santos blamed Marks when asked about the source of his fundraising and spending.

The House Ethics Committee in June expanded its investigation into Santos. Samuel Miele, Santos's former fundraiser, was federally charged in August with five counts of allegedly impersonating former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff while soliciting donations for Santos's campaign.

Miele pleaded not guilty, but prosecutors have suggested that a plea deal may be in the works.

Santos has called his indictment "a witch hunt," has refused to resign from Congress and said he plans on defending his seat in the 2024 election.