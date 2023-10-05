George Santos’s ex-treasurer to plead guilty to felony, prosecutors say

Nancy Marks, Rep George Santos’s (R-NY) former treasurer, has been charged with one or more felony offences and is set to plead guilty, prosecutors have said.

Ms Marks is the accountant who was in charge of the finances for the Santos campaigns.

Court documents and an official at the Eastern District of New York have both confirmed the charging of Ms Marks, according to The New York Times.

She has overseen the finances of some of the top Republicans in the state and has previously faced allegations of violations.

The court official said Ms Marks is set to appear in federal court on Thursday in Central Islip on Long Island to enter a plea, The Times notes.

It’s now clear if or how the case against Ms Marks will affect Mr Santos. The scandal-ridden congressman pleaded not guilty in May after he was charged with 13 counts of wire fraud, theft of public funds, money laundering, and lying on federal disclosure forms.

More follows...