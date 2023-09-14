George Santos’ Ex-Comms Director Breaks Silence On ‘Thankless Job’

Naysa Woomer has reflected on what she described as the “thankless job” of being the director of communications for embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

In a searing new op-ed for The Hill, Woomer predicted Santos “will go down in history as one of the most dishonorable members of Congress.”

Woomer was initially “attracted to his story of a moderate gay Republican winning over a blue district in New York,” she said in the essay published Wednesday, but soon found herself a “highly ridiculed” figure as Santos’ deceptions were unearthed.

It was a “baptism by atomic bomb,” she wrote.

Woomer quit the role in May, after just five months, and admitted in the op-ed that she “probably should have resigned earlier.”

“I could no longer tolerate his lack of honor, office dysfunction and unmanageable chaotic behavior,” she explained. “At the end of the day, I was willing to sacrifice a paycheck to walk away with my integrity.”

Woomer didn’t have knowledge of the allegations made against Santos before it was made public, she said. The lawmaker faces charges of wire fraud and making false statements to Congress, among others. He’s also been busted for fabricrating much of his back story, from his education to career and sporting prowess.

Woomer now fears she’s “tainted in a way that will make it difficult to find work in politics again,” Woomer added.

Read the full op-ed here.

