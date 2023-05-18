George Santos' Comms Director Resigns in Fiery Email: 'You Never Took One Point of Professional Advice'

Naysa Woomer, who had been serving as Santos’ communications director on Capitol Hill, reportedly wrote that she was “honored” to tender her resignation

Rep. George Santos' communications director is resigning her post — and letting her former boss know how she really feels in a fiery letter blasting the embattled New York congressman.

Naysa Woomer, a prominent Republican adviser, shared the news on Thursday, according to Scripps News.

"With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation," Woomer reportedly said in her resignation email.

Directing her message to Santos directly, she added: "Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given."

Woomer's departure is the latest setback for the controversial — and now criminally charged — Republican lawmaker.

On May 10, Santos was arrested after being indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in a Long Island court the same day.

The 13-count indictment included detail on several more colorful charges, from applying for and receiving unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic — while he was employed and running a congressional campaign — to pocketing campaign contributions to buy designer clothing and pay off his personal debts.

It also alleges that the Congressman made fraudulent statements in official congressional materials.

On one 2020 document, Santos allegedly "falsely certified that ... his only earned income consisted of salary, commission, and bonuses totaling $55,000" from a company (known as "Company 1" in the indictment) despite only receiving $27,555 from that company. The other source of his income, which went unreported, was an investment firm.

In 2022, Santos reported that he had earned $750,000 in salary from the Devolder Organization, and had a savings account with deposits totaling somewhere between $1 million and $5 million. The indictment alleges that was also untrue, and charges Santos with making false statements on House disclosure reports.

"This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement announcing the arrest. "Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself."

Santos was elected last November to represent a New York district made up of parts of Long Island and Queens.

But he quickly became embroiled in scandal, when the New York Times reported that he had misled voters about everything from his level of education and previous jobs to family ties to the Holocaust.

Santos acknowledged some of the controversy head on, admitting he did not actually graduate college, despite having earlier claimed he attended Baruch College and New York University.

As for accusations he had fabricated his Jewish heritage, he told the New York Post, confusingly, "I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

Nevertheless, Santos evaded calls from high ranking Republicans for him to resign, even as he was called "a liar" on the floor of the House during his first day on the job.

On May 14, he even filed reelection paperwork for 2024 and doubled-down on his intent to seek another term after the charges were announced.

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and fellow Republicans have tasked the House Ethics Committee with deciding whether there are grounds to expel Santos from Congress, the speaker recently confirmed that in any case, he would not endorse Santos' 2024 campaign.

