George Santos charged with defrauding campaign donors

Republican Congressman George Santos of New York talks with reporters after exiting a federal court house where he appeared before a judge following his indictment today in Central Islip, New York, USA, 10 May 2023

The US justice department has charged embattled Rep George Santos on 23 criminal charges, including defrauding campaign donors and wire fraud.

Investigators accused the Republican of running up multiple charges on the credit cards of campaign donors.

The charges, which build on an earlier indictment, also accused him of lying to the Federal Election Commission and House oversight committees.

Mr Santos has yet to comment on the charges announced on Tuesday evening.

"Santos allegedly led multiple additional fraudulent criminal schemes, lying to the American public in the process," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge James Smith said in a statement.

"Anyone who attempts to violate the law as part of a political campaign will face punishment in the criminal justice system," he added.

The charges, filed on Tuesday, build on 13 counts the New York congressman pleaded not guilty to in May. He was accused of laundering campaign funds to pay for his personal expenses and illegally claiming unemployment benefits while he was employed.

Speaking at the time, Mr Santos accused prosecutors of mounting a political "witch hunt" against him.

The new indictment alleges that he charged more than $44,000 to his campaign over a period of months using credit cards belonging to contributors who were unaware they were being defrauded.

On one occasion he charged $12,000 to a contributor's credit card, ultimately transferring the vast majority of that money into his personal bank account, the charging document says.

"Santos falsely inflated the campaign's reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen," Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

"This Office will relentlessly pursue criminal charges against anyone who uses the electoral process as an opportunity to defraud the public and our government institutions."