George Santos’ Cameo Beef With Jimmy Kimmel Heats Up: Report

George Santos has apparently had enough of Jimmy Kimmel’s Cameo pranks. The ex-New York congressman is now threatening to sue the late-night host and ABC for allegedly misusing Santos’ latest cash grab, according to the New York Post. Kimmel has aired a number of paid-for Cameo videos made by Santos on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as part of a new segment/social experiment titled “Will Santos Say It?.” The disgraced former U.S. representative says any commercial use of his videos violates the platform’s terms and conditions—and Kimmel subsequently denied a request from Santos to pay him $20,000 for the broadcasting rights. On Sunday it was revealed Kimmel, along with ABC and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Doug Deluca, received a “cease and desist” letter from Andrew Mancilla, a lawyer representing Santos. “We are writing to congratulate you — your ‘dream’ of being sued by Mr. Santos may indeed come true,” Andrew wrote in the letter, dated Dec. 12. “While your comedic efforts are much appreciated, you should have obtained Mr. Santos’ consent, as he is not camera shy, nor is he blind to the comedic irony of suing you for fraud. Such ‘pranks’ are frequently known by a different name in the legal community: fraud.”

