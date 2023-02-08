George Santos appears to have tense exchange with Mitt Romney ahead of State of the Union

George Santos in the House chamber (Getty Images)

Freshman Congressman George Santos appeared to be confronted by Mitt Romney, the anti-Trump Republican senator from Utah, on Tuesday as the latter arrived in the House chamber for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Cameras watching the controversial New York lawmaker, who is buried at the center of countless scandals resulting from a long list of lies he has admitted to or been caught telling about his life and history, caught the Utah senator delivering a quick but scathing remark to his House colleague just a few minutes before Mr Biden’s speech bega

“You ought to be embarrassed” it appears that Mr Romney says to his fellow Republican in the moment.

The two have a quick exchange of words, and Mr Santos is seen making a remark to the back of the departing senator.

It looks like Romney is saying to Santos, "you ought to be embarrassed" https://t.co/VSa6ZWiNYf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2023

ABC’s Ben Siegel then reports that Mr Santos was seen quipping “what an a*****e” to another member nearby.

Looks like it was Romney who said something to Santos - who was caught on camera saying "what an asshole" after he walked by. https://t.co/4SbkcBJU4t — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) February 8, 2023

It wasn’t initially clear if he heard the remark, but Mr Romney’s fellow Republican senator, Tim Scott, was seen making a surprised expressing a moment later as the two separated.

More follows...