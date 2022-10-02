George Russell to start Singapore Grand Prix from pit lane after engine penalty

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Singapore
·1 min read

George Russell will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from the pit lane after exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.

Russell qualified 11th at the Marina Bay Circuit but he will be demoted to the back after Mercedes changed his power unit.

The British driver has enjoyed an impressive opening season as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate, finishing in the top five at every race he has completed.

George Russell qualified only 11th for the Singapore Grand Prix
George Russell qualified only 11th for the Singapore Grand Prix (Vincent Thian/AP)

But Russell will struggle to keep that fine record intact following his penalty.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc lines up from pole position for Sunday’s race ahead of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez with Hamilton third.

Max Verstappen starts only eighth after Red Bull under-fuelled his car. The Dutch driver must win to stand any chance of taking his second title here with five rounds to spare.

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w