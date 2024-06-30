George Russell snatches Austrian Grand Prix win after Verstappen and Norris collide

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris come together in the closing stages - Sky Sports F1

George Russell took a dramatic Austrian Grand Prix victory after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided with just seven laps remaining as they duelled for the lead.

Verstappen and Norris were caught up in a ding-dong battle for top spot – with the British driver accusing his Red Bull rival of “dangerous” driving.

Then, on lap 64 of 71, Norris crashed into Verstappen’s Red Bull as he attempted a move for the lead with both cars suffering significant damage.

Verstappen and Norris limped back to the pits with the former able to continue after stopping for repairs. However, Norris was forced to retire.

Verstappen was then slapped with a 10-second penalty by the stewards for causing a collision.

The remarkable flashpoint provided Russell, who was sitting in third place, 15 seconds back, to assume the lead. And the British driver was able to take advantage to land just the second win of his career.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took second spot, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, with Verstappen fifth.

Verstappen converted his pole into a victory in Saturday’s sprint, and after blasting away from the front of the grid for Sunday’s main event, his eighth victory from the 11 rounds so far appeared inevitable.

But a processional race dramatically came alive with 20 laps remaining following a botched pit-stop for Verstappen.

Red Bull were slow to bolt on the Dutch driver’s left-rear tyre to allow Norris to take 4.5 seconds out of his seven-second lead.

A SLOW STOP AND LOCK-UP FOR MAX 😲



There was further drama for Verstappen as he ran wide at Turn 4 on his out-lap. Suddenly, Norris was within one second of his rival and, crucially, within DRS range.

On lap 55, Norris made his first bid for the lead at Turn 3 but Verstappen put his Red Bull on the apex to stay ahead.

“He reacted to my move and you are not allowed to do that,” protested Norris over the radio.

Three laps later, and Norris was at it again. He launched his McLaren down the inside of Verstappen at the third bend but carried too much speed into, and the world champion swooped back ahead of the next turn.

Norris was back on the intercom, taking angst at Verstappen’s tactics.

“He cannot keep moving after I move,” said the Englishman. “It is just dangerous. We will have a big shunt.”

"He saw me move and then moved."



With eight laps to run, an increasingly-frustrated Norris tried for a third time to take the lead. Verstappen ran off the road at the third corner in his defence and rejoined the asphalt with his lead still intact.

“He has to give the position back,” said Norris. “I was ahead on the apex.”

Verstappen hit back over the radio. “He forced me off again,” said the Dutchman. “He just divebombed me. That is not how you overtake.”

And on the next lap, the two drivers sensationally collided. Again, at turn 3, Norris moved to Verstappen’s outside but they came together and banged wheels.

Verstappen suffered a left-rear puncture and one of Norris’ tyres was also shredded. Verstappen emerged from the pits in fifth but Norris’ race was over. And the stewards took a dim view of Verstappen’s driving as he was slapped with a 10-second sanction.

"THIS RACE HAS BEEN TURNED ON ITS HEAD!!!"



But the demise of the top two allowed Russell to swoop by and claim both his and Mercedes’ first win since the Brazilian Grand Prix at the end of the 2022 season.

“They (Verstappen and Norris) were going for it,” said Russell. “I knew it [the collision] was a possibility. You are always dreaming and you have got to be there to pick up the pieces.”

Verstappen was informed of his 10-second penalty and replied: “That is just ridiculous.”

"That's just ridiculous" 📻😡



“He (Norris) didn’t behave correctly,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. “You were desperately unlucky.”

Norris and Vertsappen collide to hand race to Russell: as it happened

04:35 PM BST

Stewards verdict

The stewards have found Max Verstappen to be at fault for causing the collision with Lando Norris. Verstappen has also had two points added to his previously clean superlicence. Here is the official verdict:

Car 1 [Verstappen] was approaching turn 3 with Car 4 [Norris] alongside on his left. Before turning in, the driver of Car 1 moved to the left, causing a collision with Car 4. The stewards determine that the driver of Car 1 was predominantly at fault and therefore impose the above mentioned penalty in line with precedents.

04:29 PM BST

McLaren on X

This was posted just moments after the crash:

No words.



04:26 PM BST

The thoughts of Christian Horner

It looked like there was enough space up there for Lando [Norris]. He already had the violation with the four strikes on track limits, but it’s one of those things. We will bounce back next weekend. You’ve got hard racers and I think that Lando was getting his elbows out, and there had been contact before with them, but in the end it cost both of them. I thought the penalty was harsh, that’s racing sometimes.

04:20 PM BST

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella

"The entire population of the world would know who is responsible except for a group of people. We have so much respect for Red Bull and Max, they don't need to do this."



04:18 PM BST

Analysis on Sky

Anthony Davidson is currently doing some great analysis of the laps before the crash, which show how Verstappen kept moving dangerously under braking as Norris kept closing in at turn three. The rules state that you cannot move under braking et Verstappen received no penalty.

We have also seen how Norris gave the place back when he went off the track making the move up the inside and then he got the move done after that staying on the track, yet Verstappen went off the track to keep first, but on this occasion did not give the place to Norris. That is when the stewards should have intervened to tell Verstappen to give the place to Norris.

04:14 PM BST

Constructor standings

04:13 PM BST

Driver standings after Austrian GP

04:11 PM BST

The thoughts of Max Verstappen

Of course form the outside it’s hard to see when I brake. I know in the past it was a bit of a complaint. Now I always move my wheel before I brake then you brake in a straight line trajectory. It’s always easy to say on the outside that I’m moving under the braking. But I think the guy in the car knows best what he’s doing.

Max Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for the crash - Erwin Scheriau/Getty Images

04:01 PM BST

Norris speaking to Sky

Here you go; Lando speaking in the media pen:

"If he said he did nothing wrong then I'd lose a lot of respect for that" 🗣



03:58 PM BST

Lando extremely unhappy

Unsurprisingly, Norris is angry in the media pen. He has said that if Max says he was not at fault for the crash, then Lando would lose a lot of respect for the Dutchman. We will have full quotes from Lando very soon.

03:55 PM BST

Anthony Davidson on Sky

You’re always looking for the car on the inside to give full width off the track. They touched and both had punctures. It’s a shame to see because I was really enjoying it up until that moment. It wasn’t always 100 per cent fair. It was bubbling up into this situation. The two of them know each other well. They game each other a lot so they know each others tactics but doing it in real life is very different and both will learn even more about each other after this.

03:54 PM BST

Podium time

03:48 PM BST

Final classification

George Russell Oscar Piastri Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Nico Hulkenberg Sergio Perez Kevin Magnussen Daniel Ricciardo Pierre Gasly Charles Leclerc Esteban Ocon Lance Stroll Yuki Tsunoda Alex Albon Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Fernando Alonso Logan Sargeant

DNF: Lando Norris

03:46 PM BST

Race winner George Russell

Incredible. It was a tough fight out there at the beginning of the race just to hold onto P3. I saw Max and Lando were going pretty hard and I knew Lando would want that win. The team have done an amazing job to put us in this fight. You’ve got to be there to pick up the pieces and that’s where we were. They [Verstappen and Norris] were going for it. I couldn’t believe how close we were to Lando and Max. We were only about 12 seconds behind and I knew it [the collision] was a possibility. You are always dreaming. Just so proud to be back on the top step. We have made so many strides since the start of the season. The last few races have been incredible. More to come.

George Russell wins the Austrian Grand Prix - Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

03:42 PM BST

Quotes from second-place Oscar Piastri

There’s a lot of what ifs and maybes obviously starting from yesterday, but I know it’s only my fourth podium in F1 but so close to a win, it hurts a little bit. But really good points. I think second half of the race we were coming on pretty strong and I’m happy with another podium. Just when you’re that close, you can’t help but hurt a little bit. It (Silverstone) was a place of good memories from last year and hopefully we can be at the front again. I haven’t seen what happened with Lando and Max but clearly it was pretty even up the front. I think we’re well and truly in the mix. Silverstone’s a track I always enjoy, team’s home race, so I’m excited for what’s to come.

03:41 PM BST

Stewards at fault as well as Verstappen

In the aftermath of that crash, the stewards should learn from mistakes they made in that situation. They should have told Verstappen to give the place to Norris when the Dutchman went off the track after Norris overtook him but decided to stay in front. Especially as Norris previously had given the place back when he went deep into that same turn and went off the track as he took the lead. In contrast to what McLaren and Norris did, Red Bull and Verstappen refused to give the place up despite the Dutchman going off the track.

Verstappen took the inside line

Having chosen the inside line, Verstappen then moved out to block Norris

The crash caused Lando Norris to have to retire from the race

03:36 PM BST

The thoughts of third-place Carlos Sainz

Quite an eventful race up front! For us, it was all about trying to keep up with George. We knew Mercedes might have an advantage on race pace. But we tried everything to keep up with him. Oscar at the end came really quick. In the end P3, which I think is a good result. I think we can be quite happy and proud of that because this weekend hasn’t been easy for us.

03:35 PM BST

Winning moment for Russell

03:29 PM BST

Top five

George Russell Oscar Piastri Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen

03:27 PM BST

Russell wins

The Mercedes man comes across the line to take the win in Austria; his second in Formula 1. Piastri comes home in second with Sainz in third.

03:26 PM BST

Lap 71 of 71- Final lap

Russell is a couple of miles away from his second win in Formula 1.

03:26 PM BST

Lap 70 of 71- Two laps left

Russell has just over two seconds over Piastri and looks set to win the Austrian GP.

03:24 PM BST

Lap 68 of 71- Penalty for Verstappen

The stewards have given Verstappen a 10-second penalty. How can they be so lenient? He has ruined Norris’ race and crashed him out yet gets just a 10-second penalty. Ridiculous!

03:22 PM BST

Lap 66 of 71- Norris out

Lando has limped his way back to the pits but is out of the race. The stewards really need to do something about Verstappen; he is so dangerous. He was willing to crash into Norris to make sure he did not get past. That crash was coming after all of the moving around under braking that Verstappen was doing. Petulant, petulant behaviour which is completely unacceptable when driving cars at 200mph.

03:21 PM BST

Lap 65 of 71- Russell inherits lead, Piastri into second

Russell has inherited the lead of this race as Verstappen and Norris are limping their way back to the pits. Piastri gets past Sainz on the outside of turn six and is into second.

Verstappen gets back to the pits.

03:19 PM BST

Lap 64 of 71- Norris and Verstappen crash

Verstappen crashes into Norris at turn three and both are in strife. They both have damage.

"THIS RACE HAS BEEN TURNED ON IT'S HEAD!!!"



03:17 PM BST

Lap 63 of 71- Norris goes for it

Lando sends it up the inside of turn three and gets the move done. Verstappen goes off the track though and refuses to give the place back. He has to give that place to Norris.

03:15 PM BST

Lap 61 of 71- Huge fight at the front

Norris is all over the back of Verstappen but the Dutchman keeps moving around under braking. Surely the stewards have to be looking at Verstappen?

03:13 PM BST

Lap 60 of 71- Norris past but has to give place back

Norris sends it up the inside of turn three but goes too deep. He therefore has to give the place back to Verstappen.

Lando has been noted for track limits having already been shown a black and white flag.

03:11 PM BST

Lap 57 of 71- Problems for Max?

Verstappen is complaining over team radio about having no grip. Lando is still within a second and has DRS.

03:08 PM BST

Lap 55 of 71- Close for Lando

Norris thinks about sending it down the inside of turn three but Verstappen moves across under braking to stop him. Will the stewards take a look at that one?

"He saw me move and then moved."



03:07 PM BST

Lap 54 of 71- Norris has DRS

Lando is within a second now of Verstappen and the McLaren man has DRS.

Behind Hamilton has pitted and serves his five-second penalty.

03:05 PM BST

Lap 52 of 71- Top two pit

Norris followed Verstappen in first time around and he does so again for the second stops. It was a slow stop for Verstappen and the gap has come down by four seconds during that stop. There is now three seconds between them. Both of them go onto a set of mediums, Norris has a new set but Verstappen is onto used tyres.

McLaren bring Piastri in as well to put on a set of mediums.

A SLOW STOP AND LOCK-UP FOR MAX 😲



03:00 PM BST

Lap 49 of 71- Piastri passes Hamilton

The Australian now has DRS behind Hamilton and he sends it up the inside of turn three. He then gets DRS down the next straight to maintain position. Meanwhile Sainz has just pitted and put on a set of mediums.

02:59 PM BST

Lap 48 of 71- Russell pits

The Mercedes driver is in the thick of some traffic and his team decide that now is the right time to pit. He changes from the mediums to the hards.

02:52 PM BST

Lap 42 of 71- Alpines close again

Ocon and Gasly nearly come to blows again but the latter gets the move down on the outside of turn four for eighth place.

02:50 PM BST

Lap 41 of 71- Top five with gaps

Verstappen Interval Norris +8.0 Russell +8.0 Sainz +4.4 Hamilton +2.7

02:46 PM BST

Lap 36 of 71- Alpines squabbling

Ocon and Gasly are not the best of mates and the teammates come close to making contact with each other at turn three. Ocon stays ahead of Gasly. I think it is safe to say that they will not miss each other when Ocon leaves Alpine at the end of the season.

02:44 PM BST

Lap 35 of 71- Another stop for Leclerc

We are just short of the halfway mark but the Monegasque driver has just made his third stop. Not a great day or weekend for Leclerc!

Another stop for Leclerc - Peter Fox/Getty Images

02:42 PM BST

Lap 34 of 71- Points coming for Haas?

The Haas duo of Hulkenberg and Magnussen are in eighth and ninth respectively at the moment and, considering the team only has seven points so far this season, these would be some crucial points for them.

Can Haas get some valuable points? - Joe Portlock/Getty Images

02:41 PM BST

Lap 33 of 71- Penalty for Perez

The Mexican has been given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. He currently sits in seventh place.

02:38 PM BST

Lap 30 of 71- Russell bucking the trend

The only one of the current top ten that has not gone onto the hards is Russell, who has fitted another medium which means he likely will be on the hard tyre for his final stint unless he does a three-stop race.

02:37 PM BST

Lap 29 of 71- Top five with gaps

Verstappen Interval Norris +7.0 Russell +2.9 Sainz +3.7 Hamilton +2.5 (has a five-second penalty)

02:33 PM BST

Lap 26 of 71- Penalty for Hamilton

Piastri was right about Hamilton as the seven-time world champion is given a five-second penalty for crossing the white line at the pit entry. Piastri is the last of the frontrunners to pit.

Lewis in a bit of trouble - Darko Bandic/AP

02:31 PM BST

Lap 24 of 71- Top two pit

Verstappen and Norris are in, both onto hard tyres. Norris had been told just a few laps ago that the hards did not look great but McLaren have opted for the hard. Watching replays it would be a surprise if Red Bull were not penalised for an unsafe release as Norris had to slam on the brakes as he came in.

Meanwhile Alonso has been given a 10-second penalty.

02:30 PM BST

Lap 23 of 71- Russell and Sainz pit

A lap after Hamilton and Perez come in, Russell and Sainz respond. Russell has put on another medium whereas Sainz puts on a set of hards like Hamilton and Perez.

02:29 PM BST

Lap 22 of 71- Hamilton and Perez pit

Mercedes and Red Bull have decided now is the time to pit Hamilton and Perez respectively. Piastri is reporting over team radio that he thinks he saw Hamilton cross the white line. They both go onto the hards.

02:28 PM BST

Lap 21 of 71- Contact

Zhou is punted by the Aston Martin of Alonso into turn three and has no idea what on earth just happened there. Aston Martin are enduring a horrid time at the moment and that seemed brainless from the two-time world champion.

02:26 PM BST

Lap 20 of 71- Hards not working well?

Norris has just been told over team radio that the hard tyre does not look great and is reminded that he has another new medium available to him. He is six seconds behind Verstappen at the moment.

02:21 PM BST

Lap 16 of 71- Leclerc struggling

It has been a difficult weekend for Leclerc and it has been a miserable race so far. He had to pit at the end of the first lap after damage to his front wing and has now been passed by Albon to drop to 19th. You would imagine Leclerc might have some damage that we do not know about.

02:18 PM BST

Lap 14 of 71- Verstappen pulling away

The Dutchman has strong pace at the start of the race and he is just over five seconds clear of Norris, who is three seconds ahead of Russell.

Max Verstappen leads ahead of Lando Norris - Joe Portlock/Getty Images

02:16 PM BST

Lap 12 of 71- Early stoppers

Haas have brought in Magnussen and RB pit Ricciardo. Those are early stops and they have both replaced the medium tyres.

On the next lap Haas bring in their other driver, Hulkenberg, and Aston Martin pit Alonso.

02:13 PM BST

Lap 10 of 71- Top five with gaps

Verstappen Interval Norris +3.3 Russell +2.5 Sainz +2.6 Hamilton +0.8

02:12 PM BST

Lap 7 of 71- Piastri takes sixth

The Australian was unhappy with Perez on the opening lap for forcing him off the track but he gets his man with a superb overtake around the outside of turn six. The stewards have decided no further action is necessary for that incident on the first lap.

Meanwhile Sainz has had to fend off Hamilton having just got past him.

02:10 PM BST

Lap 6 of 71- Sainz passes Hamilton

Lewis came close to getting past Russell a few laps ago but he has now been passed by the Ferrari of Sainz. Hamilton was told over team radio to give Sainz the position after making up the position off the track on the opening lap.

Looking back at the replays of the opening lap Leclerc picked up damage to his front wing as it pinched up with Piastri and Perez.

Sainz is up into fourth - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

02:07 PM BST

Lap 3 of 71- Tight battle between the Mercedes

Russell does not have DRS behind Norris but Hamilton does behind his Mercedes teammate. Hamilton gets up the inside of Russell into turn three but Russell then gets DRS on the run down to turn four and retakes third place.

02:05 PM BST

Lap 1 of 71- Verstappen holds first

Max gets a good start and leads into the first corner. Russell gets into the slipstream behind Norris up towards turn three but Lando keeps second. Disaster for Leclerc as he has had to go into the pits after picking up damage to his front wing. It has been a challenging weekend for the Monegasque.

Perez has made up a few spots into sixth whilst Hamilton has got ahead of Sainz into fourth.

"A disaster!"



02:03 PM BST

Off we go

The lights go out and we are under way in Austria.

02:00 PM BST

Formation lap

The drivers are making their way around on the formation lap. In the F2 feature race this morning we had numerous cars stalling but there are no stallers here! Unlike Spain last time out, it is not a long run up to turn one.

01:59 PM BST

Mediums the tyre of choice

Every single driver on the starting grid will begin the race on the mediums, like the sprint yesterday. However Zhou, starting from the pit lane, will start on the hards.

01:59 PM BST

Reminder of the starting grid

Verstappen Norris Russell Sainz Hamilton Leclerc Piastri Perez Hulkenberg Ocon Ricciardo Magnussen Gasly Tsunoda Alonso Albon Stroll Bottas Sargeant

Pit lane: Zhou

01:57 PM BST

Starting from the pit lane

We will not have all 20 drivers on the starting grid as Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu will start from the pit lane.

01:55 PM BST

Five-minute warning

We are just five minutes away from the Austrian Grand Prix. Strap yourselves in.

01:51 PM BST

Oscar Piastri, who starts seventh, speaking to Sky

I think we’ve got a quick car so we’ll try to make our way back to the front where we should be. The tyres aren’t going to like it if it’s this hot. There’ll be opportunities and I think we’re quick so we’ll get back up there.

01:47 PM BST

Anthem time

The Austrian national anthem will be played by two-time Oscar winning film score composer and music producer Hans Zimmer. The films he has done the music for include Gladiator, The Dark Knight and Top Gun: Maverick amongst many others. Quite a list!

I do not know really what to make of that!

Hans Zimmer and F1 is the collab we NEVER knew we needed!



01:45 PM BST

Brundle on the grid

Martin is doing his usual grid walk on Sky and he has just spoken to Flavio Briatore, who has recently re-joined Alpine. He has also just spoke to Jos Verstappen, but avoided the awkward questions about Christian Horner.

"He knows what to do, so I don't get involved!"



01:40 PM BST

Lando Norris talking to sky about his friendship with Max Verstappen

I think we both know, and we both have the correct amount of respect that we can do what we want here in the paddock, we can have a laugh, we can joke about something but we don’t care about that when we’re in the car. He doesn’t care if we had dinner last night or if we went out at the weekend, whatever it was. As soon as he puts that helmet on, it’s about him going out performing and showing that he’s number one. You forget about the rest, you don’t care about the rest, and it’s the same for me.

01:40 PM BST

Five straight poles for Verstappen

01:35 PM BST

May the force be with you!

Guess who is on the grid; none other than the creator of Star Wars George Lucas.

01:33 PM BST

Lando Norris on Andrea Stella

Lando Norris on the impact that Andrea Stella has had at McLaren 🟠 pic.twitter.com/NOoobIz3zv — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 30, 2024

01:30 PM BST

Issues for Russell?

The Mercedes driver has been experiencing some problems on his recon laps. He has asked the team over the radio to look at the steering rack on the grid and he just went very deep into turn three. The wind is really picking up so perhaps he was caught out by a strong gust.

01:29 PM BST

Sky’s Martin Brundle on the speculation linking Max Verstappen with Mercedes

At some point, I think there is a good chance of that. No one has got the crystal ball even available to them for 2026 [and F1’s big regulation change] yet. There is a lot of talk that Max can exit and go to Mercedes next year. I think that’s receding quite a lot. Then the question is Andrea Kimi Antonelli ready to step in to that spotlight alongside George in the works Mercedes team? There is a lot of plate spinning and a lot of balls in the air in terms of we’ve got half a dozen drivers who haven’t yet sat down [for 2025]. Obviously now Carlos Sainz is the cork in that bottle, assuming Max is going to stay at Red Bull.

01:25 PM BST

George Russell, who starts from third, speaking to Sky

We can see what we can do but realistically the fight isn’t with the guys ahead today. If there is an opportunity, we will go for it, but we need to make sure we secure that podium. Last week I spent a bit too much time fighting with Lando and ultimately that cost me P3 and almost P4 in the end. So let’s see what today brings It’s definitely closer to a three [stop] than it is to a one. Max has got the two hards, we’ve got the two mediums, but there is not going to be a lot to play. I think everyone will start on the medium. Podium is definitely on the cars today and we would be pretty satisfied with that for three weeks in a row.

George Russell starts from third today - Jure Makovec/Getty Images

01:21 PM BST

Pit lane open

With 40 minutes until lights out, the green light at the end of the pit lane is showing and the drivers are starting to make their way around the circuit for some reconnaissance laps.

01:18 PM BST

Constructor standings ahead of the race

01:16 PM BST

Driver standings ahead of the Austrian GP

01:12 PM BST

Polesitter Max Verstappen speaking to Sky

"I still expect them to be there in the race" 💪



01:08 PM BST

Starting grid for today’s race

Verstappen and Norris share the front row again ⚔️



01:03 PM BST

Race preview

Max Verstappen will start Red Bull’s home race in Austria from pole after a storming lap in qualifying yesterday. He was four tenths quicker than McLaren’s Lando Norris, who starts alongside Verstappen on the front row. Verstappen was happy with the changes his team made between the sprint and qualifying.

“The whole session went really well. The car was in a better window and I could push a bit more and it was very enjoyable. Every lap I did was feeling good.

“It’s been a while since we were on pole, and a while since I felt like this in the car, and it’s great. The team has been working hard to make the car more competitive and it’s a good statement.”

Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri, was set to start third before his best lap time from Q3 was deleted, prompting Mercedes’ George Russell told third. McLaren appealed the decision to delete Piastri’s best time but that was rejected, meaning Piastri will start down in seventh. The Australian afterwards was very frustrated with the decision to delete his lap.

“For me, it’s embarrassing,” Piastri said after qualifying. “We did all of this work for track limits, put gravel in places, and I didn’t even go off the track. I stayed on the track. It was probably my best Turn Six and it gets deleted.

We are set for another great tussle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in Austria today - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“I don’t know why they’ve spent hundreds of thousands trying to change the last two corners when you still have corners you can go off. But, anyway, everyone else kept it in the track, I didn’t. That’s how it goes.”

“That was probably the best Turn Six I took. I was right to the limit of the track; I think that’s what everyone wants to see. Again, we have spent so much effort trying to get rid of these problems. There is no reason this corner should be an issue for track limits, especially when you stay on the track, like I did, or not on the gravel.

“So, yeah, for me being the only one that has had that happen to me I’m probably more vocal about it right now, but I think it’s embarrassing that you see us pushing right to the limit of what we can do and one centimetre more I’m in the gravel and completely ruin my lap anyway - and it gets deleted.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start fourth with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in fifth. Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc, who has had a tough weekend so far, starts from sixth just ahead of Piastri.

In the sprint yesterday, Verstappen, who began from pole, held off the challenge from Norris and Piastri to take victory. Norris did get past Verstappen, only for the Dutchman to retake the lead and Piastri to overtake Norris to take second. Norris finished the sprint in third with fellow Brit Russell behind him in fourth.

With good friends Verstappen and Norris once again set to battle it out as they have done on a number of occasions so far this season, we are set for another thrilling race in Austria this afternoon.