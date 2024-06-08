George Russell claims Canadian F1 GP pole for Mercedes

George Russell’s pole is Mercedes’ first of the season. Photograph: Shawn Thew/Reuters

George Russell claimed pole for the Canadian Grand Prix, after an exceptionally close qualifying run in Montreal, where his lap time was exactly matched by the Red Bull of Max Verstappen who lines up in second place because Russell set his time first.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were third and fourth for McLaren at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with Daniel Ricciardo fifth for RB. Lewis Hamilton, having looked very quick throughout, could manage only seventh.

Ferrari however failed to deliver on a track where they had been optimistic of doing well, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both going out in Q2, in 11th and 12th place, with the team paying the price for putting their drivers out on used tyres for their final laps.

This is Russell’s second pole having taken the first at Hungary in 2022, he also took his first win that year at Brazil. Looking very confident in his car in Canada he will be hopeful of converting the top spot to his second F1 win.

It is Mercedes’ first pole since Hungary in 2023 but they have not taken a victory since Brazil 2022.

They had brought their new front wing to Canada and there was optimism that it might deliver a genuine step forward and so it proved. The car looked in better balance, handling with more confidence than it has all season and Hamilton and Russell revelled in finally having a decent ride beneath them. They had real pace in the low speed corners and crucially in the chicanes on the straights where an ability to attack the kerbs can make a lap.

With the track remaining dry but rain threatening, Verstappen opened with the top spot as the teams ran used tyres, before putting in a final run on the new rubber. Russell and Hamilton had the edge on their opening laps, within two tenths of one another, with Russell three-tenths clear of Verstappen, with a 1minute 12.000second-lap.

In a qualifying session where timing was crucial after the rain over the weekend, as the track was rubbering-in, gaining grip on every lap and over each of the three sessions, the times improved as the clock counted down, with the final laps proving absolutely crucial as Mercedes for the first time in over a year, looked like the favourites.

With the new tyres on, Verstappen opened the fight, quickest in the first sector as he threw the car at the lap and matched Russell’s first time of 1min 12.000secs exactly to the thousandth of a second. Russell did not improve but since he had set his time first he had pole as Hamilton slipped down the order.

Sergio Pérez, who signed a new two-year deal with Red Bull this week, endured another shocking qualifying, going out in 16th in Q1.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were in sixth and ninth for Aston Martin. Yuki Tsunoda was in eighth for RB, with the team having announced they have extended his contract with them for another season shortly before qualifying. Alex Albon was an excellent 10th for Williams.

Logan Sargeant was in 13th for Williams, Kevin Magnussen in 14th for Haas and Pierre Gasly in 15th for Alpine.

Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou were in 17th and 20th for Sauber, Esteban Ocon in 18th for Alpine and Nico Hülkenberg 19th for Haas.