George RR Martin does not rule out cameo appearance in future Westeros series

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·3 min read

George RR Martin has not ruled out the possibility of making a cameo appearance in the world of Westeros in future, but said he was still focused on finishing his highly anticipated novel The Winds Of Winter.

The world famous author said he would like to portray a “severed head” if HBO’s upcoming show The House Of The Dragon was still filming when he had finished writing.

Martin joined the series’ British stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine to discuss the Game Of Thrones spin-off at San Diego Comic-Con.

The 10-part series features Smith and D’Arcy as members of the feuding Targaryen family, and is due for release on August 21.

It is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

A new trailer, released the day before the start of Comic-Con, shows the colossal CGI beasts breathing fire and wreaking havoc as war is declared.

Fans were shown the trailer again in the famous Hall H venue on Saturday at the top of the panel.

Asked by a fan if he would ever appear in the series or others like it, Martin said: “I don’t know.

2022 Comic Con – “House of the Dragon” Panel
Martin joined the series’ British stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“For the last couple of years since Covid it I haven’t really left my house. I didn’t manage to make it on set much.”

“You may not know there’s this book I’m writing – it’s a little late, I’m not doing anything until I finish and deliver that,” he added, which drew laughs and cheers from the audience.

“If this show is still going, who knows maybe I’ll show up.”

The writer revealed that he was supposed to appear as a severed head in the original Game Of Thrones series, before studio executives realised it would be too costly.

“Who knows maybe I can yet become a severed head?” he said.

Executive producer Ryan Condal told fans they could expect “fire and blood and dragons” from the new series.

“This series begins at the absolute pinnacle of the Targaryen dynasty, they have the most dragons they’ll ever have,” he said.

“It’s just before the bloom comes off the rose.”

Martin said he had already seen nine of the 10 episodes of House Of The Dragon and had been impressed by the show.

“You’re always nervous at the beginning because these books, these characters are like my kids,” he said.

“When you hand your kids over you always hope they will be treated well. But I’ve been very fortunate here.

“I’m very happy.”

The author previously revealed that The Winds Of Winter would be “quite different” from the HBO television show.

He said there would be “new characters” arriving in the new novel, and teased that not all the characters that survived on screen would do so.

