George R.R. Martin Teases That He ‘Loves’ What He’s Seen Of Game Of Thrones Prequel House Of The Dragon

Matt Bagwell
·2 min read

George R.R. Martin has teased Game Of Thrones fans with an update on the show’s prequel, House Of The Dragon.

The fantasy writer says filming on the spin-off, which stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans, had now wrapped and is in post-production.

House Of The Dragon is based on George’s Fire & Blood novel which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Updating fans on his blog, George teased: “So far, I am very excited. House Of The Dragon has wrapped in London and is now in post-production.

“What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more. I am dying to tell you all about them, but I am not supposed to, so.”

The Game Of Thrones spin-off series, House Of The Dragon, starring Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith, has now wrapped and is in post-production (Ollie Upton/HBO/PA) (Photo: HBO)
The author also reassured fans that he is still working on his long-anticipated book The Winds Of Winter – part of the Game Of Thrones series.

The US writer said the world of Westeros, where the books are set, is his “number one priority” and would remain so “until the story is told” but added that being hounded by fans about his latest book was “wearisome”.

George R. R. Martin&#xa0; (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)
“I know, for many of you out there, only one of those projects matters,” he wrote.

“I am sorry for you. They ALL matter to me.

“Yes, of course I am still working on The Winds Of Winter. I have stated that a hundred times in a hundred venues, having to restate it endlessly is just wearisome.

“I made a lot of progress on Winds in 2020, and less in 2021… but ‘less’ is not ‘none’.

“The world of Westeros, the world of A Song Of Ice And Fire, is my number one priority, and will remain so until the story is told.

“But Westeros has become bigger than The Winds Of Winter, or even A Song Of Ice And Fire.”

Game Of Thrones, which ended its hugely successful run in 2019, was mostly filmed on location and in studios in Northern Ireland.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

