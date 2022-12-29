George R.R. Martin: ‘Changes at HBO Max’ Have Certainly Impacted ‘Game of Thrones’ Franchise

Wilson Chapman
·2 min read

The “Game of Thrones” franchise is among the cream of Warner Bros. Discovery’s crop, with the main show and spinoff “House of the Dragon” now the flagship programs for HBO and streamer HBO Max. But apparently not even a behemoth like “Thrones” is immune to the turmoil impacting the company and HBO Max’s pending merger with Discovery+, according to original series author George R.R. Martin.

In a post on his “Not a Blog” on December 28, Martin shared updates on several of his developing projects, including Season 2 of “House of the Dragon,” the long-awaited “A Song of Ice and Fire” installment “The Winds of Winter,” and other in-development successor shows taking place in the “Game of Thrones” universe. In his blog, Martin briefly and obliquely spoke about the “changes at HBO Max” — among them, the cancellations of shows and films and removal of legacy material — admitting they were having an “impact” on development.

“Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development,” Martin wrote in his blog. “None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping … maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”

Martin also spoke about his work on other projects, including an adaptation of the “Wild Cards” book series in development at Peacock, as well as additional books in the series

“We are also still developing the Wild Cards tv series for Peacock, based (largely) on ‘Fort Freak.’ And I have ‘Wild Cards’ books to edit. Oh, and did I forget ‘Winds of Winter? No, of course I didn’t. But if I ever did, I know you folks will remind me.”

Martin also shared his thoughts on recent nominations for “House of the Dragon,” particularly for Emma d’Arcy and Milly Alcock, who respectively received Golden Globe and Critics Choice nods for their portrayals of series lead Rhaenyra Targaryen.

“Awards season is at hand, and congratulations are due to ‘House of the Dragon’ and Emma d’Arcy for their Golden Globes nominations, and to Milly Alcock and the show for the Critic’s Choice Award nods,” Martin wrote. “Well deserved. Finger and toes crossed for all of them. But hey, when the Emmy nominations come out, I will be hoping that Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, and Steve Toussaint get some love as well. They were all extraordinary.”

