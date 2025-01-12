George Pickens had a scathing 1-word answer about any Steelers offense optimism

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reacts after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

George Pickens' wild season filled with antics is over, a year in which there were reports of him showing up late, having eye black with expletives on his face, fighting with an opponent and more.

And it ended with one word that spoke volumes about how he feels about his team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout who scored in the playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens was asked if he's seen growth from the Steelers' offense, and he said he has. Then, he was asked if that made him optimistic going forward.

His reply: "Nah."

What does that tell you?

George Pickens says he has seen growth from the offense since he’s been with the Steelers, but admits he’s not optimistic of the offense going forward. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ss4BaU49sZ — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) January 12, 2025

