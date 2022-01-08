George Packer: Americans Don’t Know How to Listen to Each Other

Matt Hanson
·11 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

As we emerge from our COVID cocoons, after all the endless hours spent doom scrolling and anguishing, despite having a new administration, it sometimes feels like not much has really changed. We’re still fiercely divided, as we have been since the 21st century began. Even out of office, Donald Trump stokes the xenophobic right’s passionate intensity while the left lacks all conviction over how to use their meager legislative edge. Maybe we’ve all fallen in love with the drama, gleefully living out our vicarious political grudges within the anonymity of cyberspace. It’s high time to take some sober stock of the state of the nation.

George Packer is a journalist as well as a fiction writer, and these two disciplines inform how he interprets America. Instead of just crunching numbers or mounting a soapbox, Packer analyzes the country’s disparate narratives and forensically inspects their roots and contradictions. His most recent nonfiction, Last Best Hope, was inspired by the extended political essays of Orwell and Whitman with a subtitle that aims to address “America in crisis and renewal.” Packer attempts to outline the different contours of American political life, which he calls “the four Americas.”

How Public Squares Disrupt City Life and Why That’s a Good Thing

First, there’s what he calls “Free America,” which relentlessly pushes for every form of deregulation, valorizes the free market, and enjoys massive tax cuts benefiting corporations. Free America’s hero is the avuncular Ronald Reagan, who regularly let Wall Street greedheads and corporate raiders get away with financial larceny while genially explaining that the scariest words in the world were, “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” Reagan’s administration didn’t care very much about overbearing government when it suited their various unconstitutional agendas, but that’s another story.

Free America has developed an unlikely political ally in “Real America,” which is depicted in a million soft-focus political ads touting the simple joys of rural and small-town American life, with its fetishizing of piety, hard work, common sense, and family values. Packer, somewhat misguidedly, puts Sarah Palin as Real America’s avatar. This certainly seemed true for a time but Palin’s quick slide from VP candidate to reality TV star only emphasizes how much of a charade her “hockey mom” persona was all along. And her creepy clones (Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, etc.) throw the ostensible wholesomeness of Real America, plagued with paranoia, scapegoating, and addiction, into serious question.

On the center-left side of the spectrum, there’s “Smart America,” the meritocratic, Ivy League, globalized, data- and tech-obsessed, urban professional elite. These are the Boomer types who are all for socially liberal causes but who don’t particularly want the inconvenience or sacrifice real social change requires. Bill Clinton, the Rhodes scholar from Arkansas, won two elections by appealing to building a “bridge to the 21st Century.” Clintonism was boosted by the internet boom (which Al Gore wisely funded early) and borrowed policy from the right while sweet talking the left, thus triangulating his way to victory during the so-called “end of history.”

Farther to the left, there’s what Packer calls “Just America” who largely grew up burdened by the dismal economic fallout from Clinton’s triangulation: Drowning in unpayable student debt, overeducated and underemployed, unimpressed by the sight of people of color in high places—a generation that grew up suspicious of what other generations took for granted. “Just America” includes Millennials, social justice warriors, the concept of identity politics, “wokeness,” and the pervading concern with how “a whole system of oppression can exist within a single word.” Plenty has been said about the excesses of tone policing and cancel culture, but it’s good to be reminded that college students complaining about “cultural appropriation” over the ingredients of a cafeteria sandwich is less significant than how “the $12-an-hour dining hall workers reacted with bemusement, or sullen rage.”

Packer offers three historical examples of Americans who, in their different ways, were able to break out of the usual ideological molds. Francis Perkins, the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet, turned her boots-on-the-ground activism and social work into official state policy for the New Deal. Horace Greeley tramped into New York City from rural New England to become an influential journalist whose anguished reckoning with the Civil War almost broke him. And special attention should be paid to Bayard Rustin, the brilliant mid-20th century Black civil rights organizer whose sexuality consistently victimized him both within and outside the movement. Each of these figures “show us ways of being American that we’ve forgotten—that can fortify and instruct us in our own crisis.”

And a crisis is indeed what it is. Even though Trump certainly brought it to a boil, the truth is that he’s a symptom of a much deeper malaise; Packer is right to say that “the question is not who Trump was, but who we are.” Therefore we must try to establish a common set of terms and references, assuming one still wants what some philosophers call “an ideal speech community” of shared communication. Last Best Hope attempts to point towards that direction. It’s the kind of book you can earnestly give your relatives for Christmas—whether or not they agree with Packer’s assessment, at least it will get them talking.

The Daily Beast contacted Packer via email about the motivation for Last Best Hope, why each of the four Americas is a dead end, the alliance between Free and Real America, the lack of it between Smart and Just America, what an American version of equality truly looks like, and what it means to listen to those you disagree with.

What made you want to write this book?

During the pandemic I was unable to travel and report—I was stuck with myself, my thoughts, my books. I decided to make a virtue of necessity and try to synthesize ideas I’ve been wrestling with over the past decade or so into a book-length essay or political pamphlet. And to do it in the middle of a crisis year so that I could try to push people’s thinking in a better direction.

I think the four Americas model is pretty accurate, but I’ve heard some criticism that it’s reductive. As you point out, American life is notoriously complex, dynamic, and multifaceted. What do you think about the difficulties in outlining the different narratives?

Any taxonomy of this kind is by definition reductive. I tried to show the influences, complexities, contradictions, and interrelationships of my four narratives in order to avoid slipping from the reductive into the simplistic. These narratives don’t attempt to be a complete portrait of American society—they are the four that have dominated my adult life. As such they leave a lot out.

You say that “I don’t particularly want to live in” any of the four Americas. Do you think one of them will become predominant in the next few years? Do you see any particular narrative especially gaining or losing national influence?

I don’t think any of them can prevail or even predominate. Each of them leads into a dead end. But at the moment Real America and Just America—the rebellious narratives that have risen from below in reaction to the failures of the other two, more elite narratives—have the energy and confidence and the political force of “negative partisanship,” as well as the generational advantage.

Sometimes it seems to me like the biggest political problem is how Free America and Real America managed to create a political allegiance even though their interests ultimately seem to run counter to one another. At times this seems impossible to overcome, especially on the local level. Why do you think these two narratives about America managed to join forces? How can that alliance be broken? Or is that impossible?

There’s been a political alliance between conservative elites and populists, mostly evangelical Christians, since the 1980s. The populism has taken over the culture and energy of the right, while the policies of the elites remain fixed and politically dominant. What they share is dislike, even hatred, of government, though for different reasons. So their unity is almost entirely negative, which is one reason why there’s almost no creative policy thinking in the Republican Party.

Breaking the alliance is extremely hard—at least, none of the efforts in the past few decades have been very successful, although for a short time Barack Obama appeared to have some success. I continue to think that the only possible way is to avoid hyperpoliticizing the culture wars, and instead focusing on policies and language that speak to the shared aspirations and desires for material improvement of the bottom 60 percent or so of Americans.

On the left side of the spectrum, it’s clearly not as easy for Smart America and Just America to align as it is for the right. Do you think the two sides can come together in some way? Or are their differences ultimately insurmountable?

This is mostly a generational conflict, and unusually bitter like many family arguments. In cultural institutions the older generation of Smart Americans have acquiesced to the demands of Just America. But in politics, those demands have often appeared self-defeating, and so that is where the battle is being fought. I fear that in the short term this battle is going to strengthen the alliance between Free and Real America.

Why did you choose Greeley, Perkins, and Rustin as your historical examples? What can they each tell us that we need to hear now?

I admire all three, for different reasons. Because they’re not the best-known Americans, I wanted to tell their stories. Also, they all show a way to be both progressive and patriotic. They all pushed very hard for fundamental change toward greater equality, and yet they did so by speaking to a shared American identity that includes far more people than it excludes. They show how constricting and self-destructive our four narratives have become. There are other ways to be American than the ones we know.

As an alternative to the four narratives about America, you propose “Equal” America. Say more about what you mean by that and what it looks like politically.

In American history, equality—even more than freedom—is the dominant theme. It’s the first idea in the Declaration; the key word for Greeley, Perkins, and Rustin; the “passion” that Tocqueville wrote was the most distinctive feature of our democracy. In none of these contexts does it mean something like equality of outcomes. It means—at least, I interpret and want it to mean—a democratic equality, in which everyone can look everyone else in the eye as a fellow human being and citizen. It’s a matter of dignity and respect.

For Whitman it’s almost a spiritual state. It tolerates no permanent hierarchy of groups, no subordination or exclusion or privilege by birth, no disparity in power that allows some people to oppress others. Of course this equality requires certain social and economic arrangements—we’re not just talking about equality under the law. For Frances Perkins, it required the pillars of the New Deal; for Bayard Rustin, the end of American apartheid and equal access to education, health, employment. So, in politics, it looks at people as individuals equally deserving of these benefits of citizenship, and at government as their guarantor.

I think one problem that isn’t as widely discussed as it should be is that people of all stripes tend to think that we need to “listen” to each other more. Of course, listening is a good thing to do, in principle, but I worry that most of the time people tend to confuse “listen” with “agree” or “validate.” I can’t tell you how many times people I know (on either side of the fence) insist that they’re not being “listened to” when they’re being criticized or challenged, even if it’s being done in good faith.

I think we don’t know how to listen, because all of the incentives in technology and culture and politics go against listening. But by listening I don’t mean agreeing, which is impossible. I mean making the imaginative effort to understand another’s experience and outlook. Even if it’s radically different from yours. Even if it upsets you. This is what journalists are supposed to do. We don’t do it in order to arrive at some facile agreement or compromise. We do it in order to be able to go on living together in a democracy without tearing ourselves apart.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada Soccer cancels January camp, training match over COVID-19 concerns

    Citing the pandemic and impact of the Omicron variant, Canada Soccer has cancelled its planned January men's camp and a training match in Florida. The 40th-ranked Canadian men had been scheduled to play No. 122 Guatemala on Jan. 22 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in the January-February FIFA international window. Canada visits No. 76 Honduras on Jan. 27, hosts the 11th-ranked Americans in Hamilton on Jan. 30 and plays at No. 70 El Salvador

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • No Novak yet but rest of tennis prepares for Australian Open

    While the “will he or won’t he?” question remains for No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his participation in the Australian Open, the rest of the tennis world returns to work this week to prepare for the season’s first major beginning Jan. 17 at Melbourne Park. The men’s ATP Cup team event has been on since the weekend in Sydney, and there are three tune-up events being played this week in Melbourne as part of Tennis Australia’s “Summer Set” of tournaments — two WTA tournaments and one ATP. In Adelaide,

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Should the Oilers consider bringing in Mike Babcock?

    Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fantasy hockey: One player to add for each category in Week 12

    Here are the top players to add in fantasy hockey in Week 12.

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Six Toronto Raptors games get new dates as NBA reworks schedule

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors officially rescheduled six of their games on Monday. Toronto had three games postponed after either the Raptors or their opponents were placed in COVID-19 protocols The other three games had been moved as the NBA re-jigged its entire schedule. Toronto's game originally scheduled for Dec. 16 against Chicago at Scotiabank Arena has been moved to Feb. 3. The Raptors' home game set for Dec. 20 against Orlando will now be played March 4. A game originally scheduled for F