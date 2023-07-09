Watch: Just Stop Oil disrupt George Osborne’s wedding

A woman throws confetti as George Osborne and Thea Rodgers leave their wedding at St Mary's Church - Finbarr Webster/Getty

Just Stop Oil attempted to disrupt the wedding of former chancellor George Osborne to his long-term partner by throwing orange confetti at them as they left the church following the service.

The woman ambushed Mr Osborne, 52, and his new bride Thea Rogers, 40, outside the 14th Century St Mary’s Church in the Somerset village of Bruton and quickly fled smiling after being approached by security.

The activist, clutching a gift bag featuring a Union Flag, approached the newlywed couple before hurling the paper at them from behind.

Environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil, renowned for its disruptive stunts, retweeted a video of the incident (which you can watch below), saying: “You look good in orange George Osborne - congratulations to the newlyweds.”

You look good in orange @George_Osborne — congratulations to the newlyweds. pic.twitter.com/LARxEoraU2 — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 8, 2023

The tweet was condemned by former home secretary Priti Patel, who accused Just Stop Oil of being “shameful, attention seeking, disrespectful low life”.

However, the disruption (which you can watch below) failed to put a dent in the former Chancellor’s celebration.

Given George Osborne’s status as a committed Remainer, it was perhaps ­fitting that the choir performed the EU anthem Ode to Joy as the former Chancellor married his one-time aide Thea Rogers yesterday.

Shortly before 4.30pm, as the bells of the 14th century St Mary’s Church rang out, a who’s who of the centre-Right political establishment of the David Cameron era descended on Bruton in Somerset, cementing its reputation as the “Notting Hill of the West Country”.

Mr Cameron and his wife Samantha were among the Tory grandees on the guest list. Others included Matt Hancock, attending alone, William Hague, with his wife Ffion, and Sajid Javid, with his wife Laura.

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, also arrived alone clutching an umbrella in one hand – there was an unwelcome drizzle – and an iPad in the other.

George Osborne and his new wife Thea - Lee Thomas

David and Samantha Cameron were guests of the Osbornes - Lee Thomas

Ed Balls, the former shadow chancellor and groom’s “frenemy” with whom he has launched an economics podcast, arrived with his wife, Labour’s Yvette Cooper. Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, was also there.

Also among the guests was Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England. Media figures in attendance included Emily Maitlis, the former Newsnight presenter, Nick Robinson, from the BBC’s Today programme, and former Sky News anchor Adam Bolton.

Jon Sopel, the BBC’s former chief political correspondent, was due to give a speech, having first met Ms Rogers when she was an intern in the BBC’s Paris bureau.

The 40-year-old bride, dressed in white, arrived at 4.45pm holding a bouquet of white flowers. She was escorted by her father and three guests holding umbrellas to shield her from the rain.

After the ceremony, Mr Osborne and his new wife were the first to file out of the church, followed by their guests, who gathered around the pathway leading on to the gates of the church grounds. Mr and Mrs Osborne, each holding one of their young children, walked down the path as their guests sprinkled them with pink confetti.

William Hague and his wife Ffion arrive at the church - Lee Thomas

Mr Hague said that the service was “beautiful” with “great music”.

Mr Gove also described it as “beautiful” while Ms Maitlis said the nuptials were “delightful, really lovely”.

Rev Jonathan Evans, 53, the rector of St Mary’s who officiated the service, said: “It was very good” and all went to plan.

“[The music] was varied and lovely.”

Rev Evans, who read a homily that he wrote for the occasion, said he had “not really” known the Osborne’s since they had moved to Bruton but had “seen them [around] a little bit”.

For the locals standing in the church grounds watching the guests arrive, the spectacle was as much about fashion as spotting the big names of politics.

Fiona Harvey, 65, said: “We’re just being nosy. We wanted to see what the bride was wearing and what the guests were wearing. Mainly the outfits, the fashion.”

Beatrice Thwaites, 31, a local admin worker, was convinced that Ms Maitlis had stolen the show among the guests.

“Her dress is just timeless,” she said, adding that she has a connection with Mr Osborne whose labrador is occasionally cared for by the same dog sitter she uses.

Earlier, as preparations for the political wedding of the year were in full swing just yards away, talk at the pop-up coffee morning in Bruton’s community hall had been of little else.

‘Everyone’s talking about it’

“Everyone’s talking about it,” said one retired resident said. “Good luck to him, I say. No harm in putting our Somerset town on the map again. We are very eager to see who turns up.”

Mr Osborne, 52, owns a five bedroom, Grade II listed home in the town. He is among a handful of well-connected local residents who have chosen to settle in the town between Frome and Yeovil.

Cameron Mackintosh, the British theatrical impresario, is understood to live there, as does Stella McCartney, the fashion designer and daughter of Sir Paul McCartney.

Alongside the Just Stop Oil stunt, the wedding did also attract a couple of protesters dressed in garish costumes and choosing to ­display some overly descriptive hand signals. They fled when a team of close protection officers arrived, talking into their sleeves and earpieces.

The nearby Roth Bar & Grill, which can host more than 250 guests, was the setting for the wedding breakfast and speeches.

The market town of Bruton lies on the River Brue between Yeovil and Frome. The town is popular with Londoners because it has good rail connections with the capital, and good schools.

The day before the wedding, it emerged Mr Osborne had reported the author of an “poison pen” email that was sent to his guests, as well as prominent journalists.

The couple were reported to have been “really upset and distressed” after the email was circulated from Thursday afternoon, two days before the marriage.