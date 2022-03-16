George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Will Premiere at Cannes 2022

Samantha Bergeson
·2 min read

The 2022 Cannes lineup is coming into focus.

George Miller’s latest film, “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” is officially set to premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which will run May 17–28. The full Cannes selection will be revealed in mid-April, but Variety has reported that “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is set to join “Top Gun: Maverick” and Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” among the festival premieres so far.

Tilda Swinton stars as a scholar who encounters a Djinn (Idris Elba), who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, unfolding in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to consequences neither expected.

Miller last premiered a film at Cannes with the release of “Fury Road,” which played the festival out of competition in 2015. The following year, Miller served as president of the Cannes jury.

Miller previously described “Three Thousand Years of Longing” to Collider as the “anti-‘Mad Max'” with a more dialogue-driven focus. However, “Three Thousand Years” is a “Mad Max: Fury Road” reunion behind the camera, with writer-director Miller collaborating with longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell, cinematographer John Seale, editor Margaret Sixel, hair and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, set decorator Lisa Thompson, composer Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL, casting director Nikki Barrett, first AD P.J. Voeten, stunt coordinator Guy Norris, and prosthetics expert Sheldon Wade.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is the third U.S. film to be announced among the Cannes selection, and the only one without a set release date. Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” which stars Austin Butler as the titular icon, will be released in theaters soon after Cannes on June 24. Meanwhile, “Top Gun: Maverick,” with Tom Cruise reprising his iconic pilot persona, will fly into theaters May 27.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” was originally slated for a September 2021 release, but COVID-19-related production delays stalled the release. The film was supposed to be shot in Istanbul and London before quarantine led production to take place in Miller’s native Australia. There is no announced release date for the film yet. MGM has the North American rights and will distribute the film via its United Artists Releasing label.

Next up, George Miller will tackle the followup to “Fury Road,” “Furiosa,” a prequel film starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the role originated by Charlize Theron in the previous film. Warner Bros. has that film — still in pre-production — set for a May 24, 2024, release date.

“Three Thousand Years” is also co-produced by Victor Hadida at Metropolitan FilmExport, who will distribute in France. Sunac Culture, meanwhile, has Chinese distribution rights. Both the North American and Chinese deals were brokered by CAA Media Finance. FilmNation handles international rights.

